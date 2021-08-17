Hockey: Ireland one win away from World Cup qualifiers despite frustrating Italy draw

Shane O’Donoghue’s 112th international goal had Ireland buzzing in the seventh minute
Shane O’Donoghue. Picture: Hockey Ireland

Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 19:04
Stephen Findlater

EuroHockey Championships II: Ireland 1 Italy 1

Ireland were held at bay to a 1-1 draw by a well-organised Italy, leaving the Green Machine on four points from six after day two of the EuroHockey Championships II in Gniezno, Poland.

Shane O’Donoghue’s 112th international goal had Ireland buzzing in the seventh minute but a quick reply from Francois Sior in the 13th minute meant all the scoring took place in the first quarter. Thereafter, it was a maze of patience as the Italians – ranked eight places below Ireland in 22nd – defended deep and resolutely to offer up limited chances.

The result leaves both sides on four points after two games with Ireland knowing a win of any description against world number 40 side Croatia will see them through to the semi-finals and a confirmed place in the World Cup qualifiers.

“Credit to the Italians, they defended well, stuck to their guns and then went for the long high ball while we didn’t hit fourth or fifth gear,” was O’Donoghue’s assessment.

“We didn’t play with the same level of aggression to the game against Poland. There were some sticky patches which we had to weather and we played good stuff at times but the bounce of the ball didn’t go our way.” Ireland have a quick turnaround with Croatia – playing at this level for the first time – are next on Wednesday afternoon at 4.45pm (Irish time).

“It is important we don’t go hell for leather from the start. It is important we stick to the gameplan; we know it works from the Poland game,” O’Donoghue said.

IRELAND: J Milliken, T Cross, J McKee, K Marshall, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, M McNellis, P McKibbin, M Robson, B Walker, B Nelson.

Subs: D Walsh, K O’Dea, N Glassey, J Duncan, F Gibson, I Stewart.

ITALY: F Padovani, M Garbaccio, N Mondo, A Nunez, Julian Montone, T Keenan, J Munafo, F Sior, M Mondo, F Harte, M Amorosini.

Subs: J Ortega, Juan Montone, D Arosio, C Brocco, F Blom, L Stramazzo.

Umpires: T Meissner (GER), F Weiland (AUT).

