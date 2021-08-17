Road Bowling: Carmel Carey wins record 11th Munster Senior Women's title

Carmel Carey lifted the Brendan Roche Cup at Carraig na bhFear on Sunday after winning a record 11th Munster Senior Women's title with a stunning performance of power and concentration.

Her challenger, Veronica O’Mahony, opened with a sensational bowl to just short of light. Carey did well to follow it, leaving them on the exact same tip. O’Mahony edged the second throws to light. Carey then played a massive bowl towards the doctor’s. O’Mahony took two to beat it, playing both to the right. Carey edged closer to a bowl of odds with her next throw past the doctor’s.

She raised a clear bowl with her next and followed with a huge sixth bowl past Daunt’s to take her lead over two bowls. Both got big throws to Fitzgerald’s, where Carey led by 30m over two bowls. Carey went over the brow towards the creamery with a perfect bowl from there. She followed with a huge one into the hollow towards the creamery, taking her lead to three bowls.

O’Mahony played a good bowl off the creamery line to the top crest of the rise. Carey thundered back with another incredible bowl that went way over the rise and down into the hollow. O’Mahony missed that tip and conceded. It would be hard to see anyone matching Carey’s bowling and O’Mahony lost no honour in defeat.

John O’Rourke is Munster Intermediate champion following his last shot win over Edmond Sexton at Ballinagree on Saturday. He won the first two shots well, but he missed Sexton’s third. He regained the lead with his fourth to light and raised a bowl with his next to Coakley’s lane. He held it to light, but Sexton knocked the bowl with a big eighth through An Capaillín Bán cross.

They contested this lead in torrential rain over the next sequence. Sexton got back into contention with a brilliant 11th that cut the lead to 40m. However, he failed to close the gap. O’Rourke initially struggled to push clear, but raised a bowl again after 13. Sexton responded immediately with two good bowls past the post office to the quay wall where he had the lead down to 30m.

Sexton won the lead with a great bowl from there and shaded the next one too. O’Rourke’s next was not brilliant but he regained the lead. The lead changed hands in both of the next two towards the village, leaving O’Rourke with 25m odds for the last shot. Sexton just missed the line with his last one and O’Rourke’s reply brushed the kerb and beat it.

Andrew O’Callaghan beat Dave Fitzgerald in the last shot of a magnificent Munster Junior A final at Newcestown. He won the first two. Fitzgerald took the third with a beautifully played bowl past Mac’s lane. He led past Fehilly’s in a series of top-quality exchanges. O’Callaghan then got an extraordinary bowl past Desmond’s Lane to win an 80m lead. Fitzgerald clipped that to 20m with his next into the hollow.

Fitzgerald briefly nosed back in front with his following throw towards Collins’ lane. O’Callaghan won the next two, but he narrowly missed O’Brien’s cross with his 13th, which would have consolidated his lead. Fitzgerald got the better of the breaks in the shots through the cross to regain the lead.

O’Callaghan came off the left to make bare sight with his next, which gave him a solid lead as Fitzgerald missed light. Fitzgerald recovered with a sensational bowl towards the last bend to go back in front. He won the next shots too onto the last straight. O’Callaghan closed with a brilliant bowl to the pub. Fitzgerald missed that after his reply mounted the footpath and cannoned across the road.

At the Marsh Road, Wayne Parkes won the Munster Junior B final, beating Tom O’Donovan, in the last shot.