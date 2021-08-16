New basketball season given go-ahead for October 

SEVENTEEN months later, Irish basketball has been given the go-ahead to resume its National League programme with a new campaign tipping off the weekend of October 9-10th.

The all-clear follows a submission to Sport Ireland and the Government's Return to Sport Expert Group. Senior Super League and Division One clubs will be allowed to resume collective training from August 23rd, while pre-season games can start from September 13th.

Said Basketball Ireland chairman, Paul McDevitt: “After our senior men claimed gold at the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries Sunday night, this is more excellent news for basketball in Ireland."

Interim CEO, Paddy Boyd, added: “We will be in contact with National League clubs to outline further details, including the protocols that will need be followed, and we will give clubs the assistance they require to return to the court. They have shown great resilience over the last 17 months since the National League was halted in March 2020, including having to deal with the late cancellation of the 2020/21 season.

“I would like to reassure those teams outside the National League that we have not forgotten about them and our desire is to get everyone in the sport back playing indoors as swiftly as we can. We are working tirelessly in the background with Sport Ireland, the government and the government’s Sport Expert Group.”

New Basketball Ireland logo

Matt Hall, Basketball Ireland’s senior technical officer, who has led dialogue with Sport Ireland, said: “The chair of Basketball Ireland’s ‘Return to Play’ committee, Charles Higgins, has also put in some tireless work to draft the proposals that we’ve put forward. It has been a huge collective effort to get to today’s announcement and it’s just the start, as we look forward to a brighter future for our sport.”