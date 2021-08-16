Killarney racing chief calls attendance cap 'unjust and unfair'

Killarney Races Board chairman, Ger Coughlan, has described the capacity restrictions imposed by public health guidelines on the sport as "unjust and unfair."

Attendances will be capped at Killarney's August Festival - which runs from Thursday to Saturday - at 500 spectators per day.

Since racing recommenced in June 2021, over 500 horse racing fixtures have taken place in Ireland behind closed doors or with limited capacities throughout the pandemic.

In July, Killarney Races saw spectators in their stand for the first time since August 2019, and albeit in limited numbers it instilled some hope for the further easing of restrictions and larger numbers attending their August meetings.

Despite lobbying by the industry and the relaxation of restrictions in other sectors and sports, attendances at race meetings remain capped at 500.

Mr Coughlan expressed his annoyance at the standstill given the general opening up of society.

“Whilst other sports have moved on, horse racing has endured extremely low levels of attendees e.g. All-Ireland Semi-Finals at 24,000 v’s Killarney's July Racing Festival on a 90-acre open site at 500, which is extremely unjust and unfair.

"Of course, we'll put on another great day of racing for those who were fortunate enough to buy their tickets before they sold out.

"We have a fantastic garden party feel with ample space, lots of outdoor seating and it's looking like the weather is going to play its part again too. That said it is extremely disappointing that more people cannot enjoy it also. Killarney is busy with staycationers, many of whom are fully vaccinated and would love a day out at Killarney Races, they can dine indoors and shop in their droves in town, yet they cannot watch a race here, surely it’s time for common sense to prevail. We are confident that the situation will be much improved for our October race-meeting.”

Thursday evening is an all-Flat card while National Hunt cards will feature on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Highlights each day include the prestigious Ruby Stakes on Thursday, a Grade B Handicap Hurdle on Friday and a Graded Chase Saturday. Sponsors include Boylesports, Adare Manor, The Irish Examiner and The Irish Stallion Farms European Breeders Fund.