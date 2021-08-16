Rugby League star in induced coma after freak throat injury

It's understood  Andrew Fifita has severe swelling of the larynx which is affecting his breathing, prompting doctors to sedate him.
Rugby League star in induced coma after freak throat injury

Andrew Fifita of the Indigenous All Stars performs in the Indigenous 'War Cry' during the NRL All Stars game. 

Mon, 16 Aug, 2021 - 09:18
Jim Cook

Rugby League star Andrew Fifita has reportedly been placed in an induced coma in a Brisbane hospital intensive care unit after suffering a significant laryngeal injury on Sunday.

The Cronulla forward is in a stable condition after being rushed to hospital shortly after the Sharks' 16-14 NRL loss to Newcastle in Redcliffe.

It's understood the 2016 premiership hero has severe swelling of the larynx which is affecting his breathing, prompting doctors to sedate him.

He is due to see specialists to determine the next course of action on Monday afternoon.

Should he undergo surgery it will end his season after playing just six games for the Sharks in 2021.

Fifita suffered a blow to the throat early in the second half the round 22 loss and reported trouble breathing, as well as difficulty swallowing and a hoarse voice.

About 20 minutes after the game ended a distressed Fifita was brought out of the dressing room and onto the field where he was examined by paramedics before being taken to hospital by ambulance.

Fifita had the support of his wife Nikki in hospital.

The 32-year-old played just 13 minutes of the game, coming off in the 39th minute for a head injury assessment after colliding with Kurt Mann's shoulder while taking a hit-up.

He was cleared of a concussion at halftime, but was taken off the field again in the 46th minute and did not return to the game.

A collision with Newcastle's Tyson Frizell shortly before Fifita left the field may have could have caused the injury.

While running the ball the Knights second-rower put his palm out to fend off Fifita, contacting him in the neck.

However, the Sharks remain unsure of how the injury occurred.

Source: Australian Associated Press

More in this section

Basketball: Dominant Ireland claim European Championship for Small Countries title Basketball: Dominant Ireland claim European Championship for Small Countries title
Rowing: Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan make history at Henley Rowing: Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan make history at Henley
Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut Ali’s grandson wins in pro debut
Wimbledon 2021 - Day Nine - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Roger Federer facing ‘many months’ out after further knee surgery

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up