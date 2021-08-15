'It’s a pleasure and an honour': Second place finish for Waterford's Craig Breen in Ypres Rally

Waterford’s Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle took their Hyundai i20 WRC to second place in the Ypres Rally Belgium - 30.7 seconds behind their Belgian team mates Thierry Neuville/Martin Wydaeghe.

Breen said: “To finish as part of a Hyundai 1-2 means a lot. Sometimes, there’s a lot of space in between our events, so we can struggle to get into a rhythm but two events in a row with two podiums is amazing. We have all the ingredients around us to perform to this standard, it’s a pleasure and an honour to drive a car like this.”