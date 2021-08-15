'It’s a pleasure and an honour': Second place finish for Waterford's Craig Breen in Ypres Rally

Waterford’s Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle took their Hyundai i20 WRC to second place in the Ypres Rally Belgium - 30.7 seconds behind their Belgian team mates Thierry Neuville/Martin Wydaeghe.
Breen said: “To finish as part of a Hyundai 1-2 means a lot. Sometimes, there’s a lot of space in between our events, so we can struggle to get into a rhythm but two events in a row with two podiums is amazing. We have all the ingredients around us to perform to this standard, it’s a pleasure and an honour to drive a car like this.”
Breen impressed from the off, setting quickest times on the second and third stages. Home hero Neuville edged in front on S.S. 4 but Breen kept him in his sights to end the day in second - 7.6 seconds behind with Ott Tanak 23.6 back in third
Saturday’s opening stage ended the Hyundai dominance when Tanak’s car punctured and he dropped over three minutes. Welsh ace Elfyn Evans (Toyota Yaris WRC) inherited third but was chased hard by team mates Kalle Rovanpera and Sebastien Ogier. Overnight, Neuville led Breen by 10.1 seconds. The top two remained unchanged on the final leg with Kalle Rovanpera completing the podium line-up.
Meanwhile, in the British Rally Championship, the Cork/Kerry duo of Keith Cronin/Mikie Galvin were the top Irish crew in the Grampian Rally, round three of the series. Onboard a Ford Fiesta Rally 2 and in a final stage battle, they missed out on the third spot of the podium by a mere second to the similar car of Rhys Yates. The Scottish based event was won by Cumbria’s and M-Sport test driver Matthew Wilson (Ford Fiesta Rally2), who finished 20 seconds ahead of the VW Polo GTi of Welsh ace Osian Pryce and Killarney’s Noel O’Sullivan.
Irish stage rallying returns on September 19 with the Cork 20: International Rally that has announced a four-year sponsorship deal with Glanmire based company O’Connell Transport. The rally will feature a triple loop of three stages.