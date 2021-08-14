McCarthy and O’Donovan reach Henley final

In Saturday's Double Sculls Challenge Cup the Cork duo overcame a shaky start and slight crab to advance to Finals' Day.
Fintan McCarthy, left, and Paul O'Donovan of Ireland in action during the heats of the Lightweight Men's Double Sculls at the Tokyo Olympics. 

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 17:06
John Aiken

Olympic gold medalists Fintan McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan chase more glory at Henley on Sunday. 

That early mishap saw them one length down by the end of the Island. Settling to 38 strokes per minute, the Irish Olympians gradually wore down the early lead of Jamie Copus and Quentin Antognelli (Oxford Brookes), to three-quarters of a length at the Quarter Mile and a quarter length by the Barrier. The distance remained thus until halfway at Fawley, reached in 3:37, but the English challenge was beginning to falter. By the Mile Post, McCarthy and O’Donovan were through, and had established a one-length lead, increasing this to 1 and a quarter lengths, but without sprinting for the finish. 

McCarthy and O’Donovan will race more heavyweights, and former GB U23 World Champions, Matt Haywood and Sam Meijer, in tomorrow’s final.

Claire Feerick (Neptune, Dublin) will also race on Finals Day, after she and her crewmates from Thames RC & Twickenham RC overcame a strong start from Bath University & Plymouth Amateur RC. 

Moving through at the Barrier, they sculled away convincingly to a comfortable victory. 

Another Irishman, Jack Keating, who learned to row at Carlow RC, has also made it through as part of the Leander Club quadruple sculls in the Men’s Quadruple Sculls.

Lydia Heaphy had a big challenge in her semi-final against Lola Anderson, the heavyweight GB U23 sculler. Into a brisk head-wind, Ireland’s lightweight reserve at Tokyo, was, unfortunately, out-weighed. Though she led briefly after a very spirited start, the lower rating Anderson sculled through steadily after the end of the Island, and kept pulling ahead.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS (Irish interest only) — Double Sculls Challenge Cup: F. McCarthy (Skibbereen RC) & P. O’Donovan (University College, Cork) beat J.E.Copus & Q.J.N. Antognelli (Oxford Brookes University). Time 7:21, Dist. 3/4 length; Princess Royal Challenge Cup (Women’s Open Sculls): L.E.B. Anderson (Leander Club) beat L. Heaphy (University College, Cork). Time 9:10, Dist. Easily; Princess Grace Challenge Cup (Women’s Quadruple Sculls): Thames RC & Neptune RC (C. Feerick) beat Bath University & Plymouth Amateur RC. Time 7:55, Dist. 2 1/2 lengths; Prince of Wales Challenge Cup (Men’s Quadruple Sculls): Leander Club (J.H. Keating) beat The Tideway Scullers’ School. Time 6:58, Dist. 2 lengths.

