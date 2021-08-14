Bad day at the AFL office for Darragh Joyce

Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce suffered a concussion in St. Kilda’s 85-71 loss to Geelong in today's AFL Round 22 game at GMHBA Stadium

Joyce was a late addition to the Saints side on Friday due to a hand injury to Tom Highmore but he was unable to finishe the game and was removed from play following a hefty challenge from Geelong’s Tom Hawkins.

Darragh Joyce has been subbed out of #AFLCatsSaints following this incident.



He is replaced by Oscar Clavarino. pic.twitter.com/AQkEEs8cpC — AFL (@AFL) August 14, 2021

Under AFL Concussion Protocols, which were brought in last April, Joyce will sit out the next 12 days before undergoing tests to determine if he can return to play.

As St. Kilda cannot qualify for next month's, Finals Series, the former Kilkenny minor hurler’s season in Australia is over as the final round of the Home and Away series concludes next weekend.

The tackle on Joyce will be assessed by the AFL Match Review Officer Michael Christian within the next 24 hours.

Christian will consider whether the tackle was slinging, rotating or driving and whether the opposition player was vulnerable. The force of the tackle will also be considered. A grading of careless, high impact and high contact would be a two-week suspension for Hawkins.