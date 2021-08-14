Bad day at the AFL office for Darragh Joyce

Under AFL Concussion Protocols, which were brought in last April, the Kilkenny native will sit out the next 12 days before undergoing tests to determine if he can return to play.
Bad day at the AFL office for Darragh Joyce

Darragh Joyce of the Saints lays injured following a tackle at the GMHBA Stadium in Geelong. 

Sat, 14 Aug, 2021 - 15:15
Patrick Mulcahy

Kilkenny’s Darragh Joyce suffered a concussion in St. Kilda’s 85-71 loss to Geelong in today's AFL Round 22 game  at GMHBA Stadium

Joyce was a late addition to the Saints side on Friday due to a hand injury to Tom Highmore but he was unable to finishe the game and was removed from play following a hefty challenge from Geelong’s Tom Hawkins.

Under AFL Concussion Protocols, which were brought in last April, Joyce will sit out the next 12 days before undergoing tests to determine if he can return to play.

As St. Kilda cannot qualify for next month's, Finals Series, the former Kilkenny minor hurler’s season in Australia is over as the final round of the Home and Away series concludes next weekend.

The tackle on Joyce will be assessed by the AFL Match Review Officer Michael Christian within the next 24 hours.

Christian will consider whether the tackle was slinging, rotating or driving and whether the opposition player was vulnerable. The force of the tackle will also be considered. A grading of careless, high impact and high contact would be a two-week suspension for Hawkins.

More in this section

Ireland basketballers make it two wins from two in Dublin Ireland basketballers make it two wins from two in Dublin
New faces to the fore as men's hockey squad plan for the future  New faces to the fore as men's hockey squad plan for the future 
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 8 - Golf Australian Olympic chiefs blast "cruel and uncaring" quarantine protocols
MLB at Field of Dreams - Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees

Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees: Fiction becomes fact amongst cornfields of Iowa

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up