New faces to the fore as men's hockey squad plan for the future 

Kevin O’Dea is set to make his senior international debut on Sunday evening as Ireland play their first capped fixture since November 2019’s ill-fated Olympic qualifiers in Vancouver.

The Green Machine face hosts Poland at 7pm (Irish time) on day one of the EuroHockey Championship II in Gniezno with a new look panel with six players set to make their debut.

Among them is the Cork C of I man – who completed his Leaving Cert earlier this summer – who was called into the main panel this week with Jonny Lynch having to step out at short notice.

O’Dea will become the first Munster player to make his debut since Julian Dale in 2016. He is joined in the line-up by fellow uncapped players James Milliken, Kyle Marshall, Ben Nelson, Ian Stewart and Mark McNellis and coach Mark Tumilty is excited to see how they will front up.

“With Covid, it has been a strange 16 to 18 months but very enjoyable and that’s down to the players,” Tumilty said.

“To get guys capped, to get guys into competitive international hockey is why we have trained and worked so hard.

"It’s been a long time coming around and obviously we have got the first chance to get out there since those Canada games. I’d like to get that out the road and move on!”

The first target at this event is a top five finish from the eight-team competition which would bring a spot at October’s World Cup qualifiers. A strong performance will also boost world ranking points and offer better draw for those qualifiers and next summer’s European Championship qualifiers.

“My goal is for us to consistently try and qualify for the larger tournaments and this is a small step on that road. The objective is to finish in the top five and stay in the World Cup qualification process but there are other goals in relation to our ranking for those qualifiers and also for next summer’s Euro qualifiers. To me, the focus is on the process. If we can do that, we should be grand.”