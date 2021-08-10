Road bowling: James O’Donovan downs All-Ireland champion Aidan Murphy in Munster final thriller

James O’Donovan showed flashes of pure class, mixed with a few unforced errors, when advancing to the 2020 Munster senior final at the expense of All-Ireland champion Aidan Murphy at Templemartin on Sunday.

He plays Arthur McDonagh in the final of the postponed championship at Baile Bhuirne in two weeks. McDonagh had a comfortable win over Séamus Sexton in the other semi-final at Castletownkenneigh the previous day At Templemartin O’Donovan was well left of the sop with his opening shot.

This presented Murphy with a perfect opportunity, which he did not take. He beat the tip by just 30m, as he was way right of his sop. O’Donovan hit back immediately with a good bowl past Glebe House. Murphy missed that by 25m and followed with a poor bowl to the left.

O’Donovan got a super third towards Slyne’s corner. Murphy kept in touch by reaching the start of the bend. O’Donovan was too tight left with his fourth throw and it caught the bend, leaving him just 30m fore. Murphy got a big shot from his tip, but O’Donovan got a great throw to extend his lead to 150m. He increased his odds with his next and was still 150m fore after his seventh to O’Riordan’s.

Murphy rallied with a great eighth bowl to Collins’ wall. O’Donovan should have beaten that well, but he misplayed to the right and beat it by just 30m. Murphy then played a poor one up the rise and O’Donovan beat it by 150m.

The score suddenly leapt to life, when Murphy played an incredible bowl all the way to the middle of the schoolhouse cross. O’Donovan could do little in reply and missed the tip to lose the lead by a metre. From there he delivered an Exocet down past the stone-field bend and 30m onto the straight. Murphy played a good reply, but it needed a rub to make bare light.

In two more they were well down the straight towards the monument with O’Donovan holding 30m odds. Murphy then got a good one into the hollow. O’Donovan was slightly right with his reply and it took a huge bounce off the rough to miss Murphy’s tip by 40m. Murphy held the lead with a nicely lofted bowl to the pub cross.

O’Donovan then played a big bowl past the pub. Murphy’s reply went right and missed O’Donovan’s tip by 20m. He was visibly limping now, having pulled a muscle. He opted to play his next one tight left, but it never got going and was sucked into the left. O’Donovan hit back with another massive bowl along the centre. Murphy was now clearly in pain and delivered a poor shot and conceded immediately.

At Castletownkenneigh, Arthur McDonagh opened with a brilliant bowl, while Séamus Sexton got two poor openers to concede an early bowl of odds. Sexton’s situation got worse when he played a poor third shot. McDonagh’s followed with a good bowl to the railing, which Sexton beat by just 20m to keep the lead under two bowls. McDonagh held that lead past Spillane’s, but Sexton played two great bowls to the Round Tower bar to bring the lead back to an even bowl. He knocked and kept the lead under a bowl past Pyne’s corner. McDonagh raised the bowl with his next and they contested that lead to the last bend. McDonagh finished stronger from there to win by two bowls.

Aoife Creedon had a last-shot win over Eileen McCarthy in the Munster Junior final at Togher Cross.

McCarthy led early and raised a bowl with her third shot. She held that to the bridge. Creedon had the lead just under a bowl at Jagoe’s cross. McCarthy got two poor shots from there and Creedon snatched her first lead with a big shot to the layby. She gained big odds with her next to the top of the bridge. McCarthy recovered with a good bowl to Cotter’s cross to win the lead again.

The lead changed hands in each of the next three shots to Cronin’s. When back in front Creedon increased her odds to a bowl at the school. Her lead fell to just 30m when her second last bowl broke right. McCarthy raised the ante with a brilliant last shot, but Creedon beat it comfortably.