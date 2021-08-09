Jason Smyth and Michael McKillop aim to defend Paralympics gold medals as athletics team named

Paralympics Ireland have named a strong para-athletics team to represent Team Ireland at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

The world’s fastest Paralympian, Jason Smyth, will be the returning for his fourth Paralympic Games where he will hope to extend his amazing record of never having lost a competitive para-athletics race.

He will be joined on the team by fellow four-time Paralympian Michael McKillop, who has overcome serious injury to claim his place on the team where he will look to defend his 1500m gold medal.

World Championship bronze and Paralympic silver medallist Niamh McCarthy will compete at her second Paralympic Games having finished second in the discus in Rio.

She will be joined as a two-time Paralympian by her team-mates, 1500m European champion Greta Streimikyte, wheelchair marathon athlete Patrick Monahan, and Orla Comerford, who has put her injury worries behind her to return for the 100m event.

Two athletes will be making their Paralympic debut as Kilkenny’s Mary Fitzgerald and Kerry’s Jordan Lee will become Ireland’s newest Paralympians in track and field.

Fitzgerald has been in superb form having set a new personal best throw of 8.12m in the shot put in Templemore last weekend.

Lee was a bronze medallist in the high jump at the European Championships in 2018 and has gained invaluable experience competing at the World Championships in 2019 and the European Championships earlier this year.

In total there will be 29 athletes competing at the Paralympic Games for Team Ireland including the eight-person para-athletics team. They will be joined by Colin Judge (Para Table Tennis), Phil Eaglesham (Para Shooting), Britney Arendse (Para Power Lifting), Kerrie Leonard (Para Archery), Pat O’Leary (Para Canoe); Ellen Keane, Nicole Turner, Róisín Ní Ríain, Barry McClements and Patrick Flanagan (Para Swimming); Katie George Dunlevy & Eve McCrystal, Martin Gordon & Eamon Byrnes, Richael Timothy, Gary O’Reilly and Ronan Grimes (Para Cycling), and the four-person Para Equestrian squad of Kate Kerr Horan, Rosemary Gaffney, Michael Murphy, and Tamsin Addison.

The team will travel to the holding camp at Narita City on Thursday, August 12, before transferring to the Athletes Village in Tokyo, where the Games begin on August 24.