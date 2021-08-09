Coach Gill ruled out of Euro U16 Basketball by Covid

IRELAND U16 women’s basketball head coach Andy Gill has had to pull out of this week’s FIBA European Challengers after testing positive for Covid-19. Assistant coach Niall McDermott will step up to the position of head coach, with Orlaith Woods as his assistant.

Ireland U18 women’s head coach Tommy O’Mahony and assistant Karl Kilbride have been added to the U16 staff for the tournament.

Said a disappointed Gill: “Of course I am devastated to not be leading the coaching team but there was always a chance that this could happen. Niall is an experienced head coach, who has been instrumental in the development of the programme. He will be ably supported by Orlaith, who has an excellent relationship with the players. We are indebted to both Tommy and Karl for stepping in to support the team. I have every confidence that this programme will be as competitive as they can be. I would also like to thank Luke for his S&C and nutrition lead in the programme and I know he will be missed by the players.”

Ireland are in Group D and begin this Wednesday against tournament hosts Slovakia, followed by games against Israel, Switzerland, Romania and Luxembourg.

Meanwhile, Basketball Ireland has unveiled a new brand image featuring an updated logo and colour scheme. Graphic designer Adam Ingle, a former member of Killester BC/DCU Mercy, spearheaded the rebrand.

"Having the opportunity to create an identity for Basketball Ireland is a massive milestone for me. I have always had a vision for a more dynamic and symbolic identity that embodies Ireland as a nation and encapsulates the spirit of the basketball community as a whole.

"The brand refresh realigns Basketball Ireland's visual components with its values. At the same time, the simplicity of the logo will ensure it remains relevant and easy to recognise to both national and international audiences."

IRELAND U16 WOMEN'S SQUAD: R Bowdren (Fr. Mathews), S Curran (Liffey Celtics), L Devoy (Limerick Celtics), P Doyle (Liffey Celtics), C Gloeckner (Waterford Wildcats), E Gribben (Letterkenny Blaze), R Lynch (Brunell), I McSweeney (Brunell), A Moran (Meteors), A O’Connell (Tridents), R Sexton (Carrigaline), B Shelley (Killester)