Katie and Kellie duking it out? That would be 'amazing' says McGuigan

Katie Taylor v Kellie Harrington – a match made in boxing heaven. So could it happen?

Turning pro is certainly an option for Ireland’s newest Olympic boxing hero and former world champion Barry McGuigan believes a match up with fellow lightweight Taylor would be "amazing".

"She could stay around until 2024 and box in Paris which is only three years away. She could box in the world amateur championships between now and then and she's already won that," McGuigan told RTÉ Radio’s ‘ Morning Ireland’ programme.

"There's a number of options available to her so it's entirely up to Kellie. I suppose at the moment she just wants to have a rest and celebrate. She’s has achieved the pinnacle of the amateur game and you can’t get much better than the world championships and the Olympic Games and the gold medals. So it’ll be old hat going back over that ground. So she has the chance to turn professional and she has the ability to be very successful.” The coincidence of two Irish gold medallists at the same weight would have fans and promoters salivating.

"If she did turn professional, it's a massive fight at home for her because you don't get fighters that are that talented in the same weight division very often, so it's a great opportunity for her to box at home and to box someone as legendary as Katie Taylor. That would be an amazing fight," he said.

"But the decision of course is going to be down to Kellie herself and her family and it's a tough decision to make. It's a tough old road the professional boxing game and I'm sure Katie Taylor would tell you that."