Katie and Kellie duking it out? That would be 'amazing' says McGuigan

Harrington could also stay amateur 'til 2024 and box in the Paris Olympics
Katie and Kellie duking it out? That would be 'amazing' says McGuigan

NEXT MOVE? After Olympic hero Kellie Harrington takes time out to relax, she will then discuss her next move with management and friends.

Mon, 09 Aug, 2021 - 10:19
Joel Slattery

Katie Taylor v Kellie Harrington – a match made in boxing heaven. So could it happen?

Turning pro is certainly an option for Ireland’s newest Olympic boxing hero and former world champion Barry McGuigan believes a match up with fellow lightweight Taylor would be "amazing".

"She could stay around until 2024 and box in Paris which is only three years away. She could box in the world amateur championships between now and then and she's already won that," McGuigan told RTÉ Radio’s ‘ Morning Ireland’ programme.

"There's a number of options available to her so it's entirely up to Kellie. I suppose at the moment she just wants to have a rest and celebrate. She’s has achieved the pinnacle of the amateur game and you can’t get much better than the world championships and the Olympic Games and the gold medals. So it’ll be old hat going back over that ground. So she has the chance to turn professional and she has the ability to be very successful.” The coincidence of two Irish gold medallists at the same weight would have fans and promoters salivating.

"If she did turn professional, it's a massive fight at home for her because you don't get fighters that are that talented in the same weight division very often, so it's a great opportunity for her to box at home and to box someone as legendary as Katie Taylor. That would be an amazing fight," he said.

"But the decision of course is going to be down to Kellie herself and her family and it's a tough decision to make. It's a tough old road the professional boxing game and I'm sure Katie Taylor would tell you that."

More in this section

Kellie Harrington celebrates after winning the gold with Zaur Antia and John Conlan 8/8/2021 Zaur Antia and John Conlan: Irish boxing laying the ghosts of Rio to rest
Kellie Harrington before her fight 8/8/2021 Kellie Harrington on her 'incredible journey': I’m still here. I’m glad I made it to today
Kellie Harrington and Bernard Dunne celebrate with her gold medal 8/8/2021 Bernard Dunne: 15 months of work for Kellie Harrington came to fruition in nine minutes
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 16 - Boxing

Kellie Harrington: A hero with humility

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up