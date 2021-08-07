US holds off France to extend dominance in Olympic basketball

The American reign over Olympic men’s basketball lives on, even though the Tokyo Games took some work to win.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time men’s gold medalists in Olympic history as the US held off France 87-82 today to win the gold medal for the 16th time in 19 tries.

The Americans had started their tournament with a loss to France, then ran off five consecutive victories.

“Everybody was questioning us,” U.S. forward Draymond Green. “This is special.”

It certainly was for Durant, who carried the team through so many victories for his record-tying third Olympic gold medal, and coach Gregg Popovich, who adds the gold to five NBA titles he’s won with the San Antonio Spurs.

“This one feels good because we went through a lot. We had a lot of first-time guys on the team, new experience for everyone on the team, COVID, the kind of bubble we were in, no fans, no one expecting us to lose,” Durant said.

“We heard it all over the past few weeks about our team. To fight through this adversity against a great team like these guys ... to come together so fast — it was beautiful to see, it was beautiful to be a part of,” he said.

Popovich called coaching in the Olympics “the most responsibility I’ve ever felt.

“You’re playing for so many people that are watching, and for a country, and other countries involved. The responsibility was awesome,” Popovich said.

The gold medal wasn’t secure until Durant made two free throws with 8.8 seconds left.

France’s Nicolas Batum, who plays for the Los Angeles Clippers, put an admirable effort into harassing Durant late, as the French cut a double-digit US lead to just three points with 10 seconds remaining. Durant didn’t score in the fourth quarter until his final free throw attempts.

That forced the Americans to get additional help from other stars such as Lillard (11 points), Jrue Holiday (11) and Jayson Tatum (19). They also got some timely defence and rebounding by Draymond Green.

“Do whatever it takes, this is what we came for,” Tatum said. “It was win or go home. We know it's going to be different guys every night and we figured it out. … This is something you always dream of. This is an amazing thing.”

“I think when we look back at the competition we’ll be proud of ourselves,” said France’s Even Fournier. “We weren’t far off ... We’re getting better.”