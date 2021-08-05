Motorsport Ireland chiefs to face disgruntled delegates

Several of the issues that have caused unrest within Irish motorsport are set to be debated at a meeting between Motorsport Ireland officials and delegates from affiliated clubs this weekend.

No stage rally has taken place since early March 2020 while it appears that about five events are pencilled in for the remainder of this year, however, much depends on the Covid-19 situation.

A few months ago the governing body was hit with motions of no confidence on its governance of the sport by almost a third of their affiliated clubs. In addition, a print out of an online petition with over 3,000 signatures was delivered to the governing body while the formation of the Irish Rally Competitors Group are to seek recognition from MI to bring the voice of the competitor directly to the Motor Sport Council and its various commissions.

It’s understood the clubs have submitted items to be added to the agenda for the meeting in Athlone.

Meanwhile, the McGrady Insurance Northern Ireland Rally Championship continues tomorrow (Saturday) at the Shackleton complex in Ballykelly near Limavady.

The current leading championship trio of Jonny Greer (Citroen C3), Derek McGarrity (Fiesta WRC) and reigning champion Stephen Wright (Fiesta R5) head a strong top ten for the six stage Dogleap Rally. Multi champion McGarrity has switched from the ageing Ford Focus WRC he drove in the opening round to a newer Fiesta WRC.

The presence of Josh Moffett (Ford Fiesta), Desi Henry (Hyundai i20 R5) and Peadar Hurson (Ford Fiesta WRC) adds to the competition. In the two-wheel drive category, Barry Morris (Darrian T90) and Damian Toner (Ford Escort) are the main contenders.

Ahead of next week’s Ypres Rally in Belgium, round eight of the World Rally Championship, speculation continues that Waterford’s Craig Breen and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle will join the British based M-Sport outfit for the 2022 season that will herald the introduction of hybrid era of the WRC. M-Sport, without a win in the WRC since Rally GB in 2018, will campaign a Ford Puma Rally 1 car in 2022. Breen/Nagle currently have a limited WRC programme with Hyundai, who have retained the services of Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak, both having signed new multi-year deals starting from next season.