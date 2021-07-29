World champion pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks tests positive for coronavirus

World champion pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks tests positive for coronavirus
US pole vaulter Sam Kendricks has tested positive for coronavirus (Martin Rickett/PA)
Thu, 29 Jul, 2021 - 06:37
Mark Staniforth, Tokyo

American pole-vaulter Sam Kendricks has been ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for coronavirus, the United States Olympic Committee has confirmed.

Kendricks, the reigning world champion who won bronze at the Rio Games in 2016, has left the Olympic Village and been transferred to a quarantine facility in the Japanese capital.

The USOC said in a statement: “The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority. We are saddened to confirm that Sam Kendricks tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

“In alignment with local rules and protocols, he has been transferred to a hotel to be placed in isolation and is being supported by the USATF and USOPC staff.

“Sam is an incredible and accomplished member of Team USA and his presence will be missed. Out of respect for his privacy, we cannot provide more information at this time.”

Unconfirmed reports stated a number of athletes, including members of the Australian track and field team, have been placed in isolation as close contacts.

Sam Kendricks is in a quarantine facility in the Japanese capital (Martin Rickett/PA)

Kendricks is the latest American athlete to test positive in Tokyo, after beach volleyball player Taylor Crabb and gymnastics alternate Kara Eaker.

Officials confirmed on Friday that three athletes are among the 24 positive tests recorded among Olympic-related personnel, taking the total number affected since July 1 to 198.

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Four Simone Biles’ twisties: mental block which puts gymnasts at serious risk
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 6 - Rowing Watch: Paul O'Donovan and Fintan McCarthy get rapturous welcome back to Olympic village
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Six Caeleb Dressel claims first individual Olympic gold with 100m freestyle success
coronavirusplace: uk
Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy speaking at a press conference after winning gold 29/7/2021

Nerveless champion Paul O'Donovan explains why rowing pair don't actually deserve much credit at all

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up