Olympics: Badminton star Nhat Nguyen bows out after brave fight in Tokyo

Badminton star Nhat Nguyen saw his Olympics come to an end in Tokyo on Wednesday night following a brave, battling performance against 10th-seeded Wang Tzu-Wei of Chinese Taipei.
Nguyen struggled to find his rhythm through the opening game, which he lost 21-12, but he rallied in the second, tying the match after taking it 21-18. Nguyen went toe to toe with Tzu-Wei through much of the decider but in the end he just didn’t have enough, losing it 21-12.
The 21-year-old Dubliner had got his campaign off to a perfect start in the group stages on Monday with a comfortable straight-sets win over Sri Lanka’s Nikula Karunaratne, but with only the winner advancing to the knockout stages in the three-man group, he needed to take victory in his final game.
Nonetheless his performance tonight caps a promising Olympic debut for the Vietnamese-born Nguyen, who moved to Ireland with his family when he was six and who appears poised to fly the flag for Irish badminton for many years to come.