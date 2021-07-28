Olympics: Badminton star Nhat Nguyen bows out after brave fight in Tokyo

Ireland's Nhat Nguyen

Wed, 28 Jul, 2021 - 12:46
Cathal Dennehy

Badminton star Nhat Nguyen saw his Olympics come to an end in Tokyo on Wednesday night following a brave, battling performance against 10th-seeded Wang Tzu-Wei of Chinese Taipei.

Nguyen struggled to find his rhythm through the opening game, which he lost 21-12, but he rallied in the second, tying the match after taking it 21-18. Nguyen went toe to toe with Tzu-Wei through much of the decider but in the end he just didn’t have enough, losing it 21-12.

The 21-year-old Dubliner had got his campaign off to a perfect start in the group stages on Monday with a comfortable straight-sets win over Sri Lanka’s Nikula Karunaratne, but with only the winner advancing to the knockout stages in the three-man group, he needed to take victory in his final game.

Nonetheless his performance tonight caps a promising Olympic debut for the Vietnamese-born Nguyen, who moved to Ireland with his family when he was six and who appears poised to fly the flag for Irish badminton for many years to come.

Aoife O'Rourke in action with Li Qian 28/7/2021

Aoife O'Rourke's Olympic dream ends as Roscommon middleweight loses to former world champion

