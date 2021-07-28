Olympics: Badminton star Nhat Nguyen bows out after brave fight in Tokyo

Badminton star Nhat Nguyen saw his Olympics come to an end in Tokyo on Wednesday night following a brave, battling performance against 10th-seeded Wang Tzu-Wei of Chinese Taipei.

Nguyen struggled to find his rhythm through the opening game, which he lost 21-12, but he rallied in the second, tying the match after taking it 21-18. Nguyen went toe to toe with Tzu-Wei through much of the decider but in the end he just didn’t have enough, losing it 21-12.