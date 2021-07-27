Road bowling: Brothers Séamus and Edmund Sexton secure huge Munster double

Brothers Séamus and Edmund Sexton completed a big championship double at the weekend. Edmund secured his place in the 2020 Munster intermediate final through a last-shot win over Wayne Callanan at Doneraile and Séamus beat Michael Bohane at Clondrohid to win a place in the senior semi-final.

At Doneraile, Callanan won the first shot, but Edmund Sexton played a great second past the forestry entrance to win a lead he would never concede. They made the turn in the wood next, with Sexton making bare sight.

Callanan lofted smartly from no sight and got a good bowl up the rise. Sexton hit back with a super shot to extend his lead by 90m. Callanan only beat that by 30m with a poor fifth.

Sexton raised a bowl with his next to Ryall’s cross. They made the ‘cow-gate’ in three good bowls from there, where the lead was just under a bowl. Sexton raised the bowl again with his next towards Bert’s bend. Callanan followed with a big bowl towards Creagh Castle, which brought the lead under a bowl. Sexton nullified those gains by making the castle with his next.

Sexton increased his lead up the hill, but Callanan clipped it to an even bowl with a good 15th past O’Callaghan’s cross. It was still a bowl at Crowbeg lodge. Callanan knocked the bowl down past the Y. After Sexton’s next the lead was down to 80m with the line in sight. Callanan made a gallant bid with his last bowl, but it was not enough to deny Sexton.

In the Munster final Sexton plays 2018 Junior A champion, John O’Rourke, in what will be a North Cork derby.

Séamus Sexton beat Michael Bohane in the last shot at Clondrohid. He gave himself a challenge from the off when his first bowl hit a pillar and Bohane beat it by 50m. He cut the lead to just three metres with his second and took a 40m lead with his third.

Bohane won the next exchange and was still in front after five to Teerbeg cross. He increased his odds to the ‘Black House’, but Sexton kept in touch with a brilliant bowl to the Bell Inn. Bohane held the advantage in the next two past Kelly’s. He then found himself almost a bowl in front when Sexton played a poor tenth shot.

Bohane missed Goff’s lane with his next. Although Sexton replied with a big one he missed light, so it was still just under a bowl after 11 and 12 to Moore’s bend. Sexton was back in the frame after a good shot past the farmhouse, which brought the lead back to 25m.

He followed with a super shot to O’Callaghan’s. Bohane’s reply went left, it made light, but missed Sexton’s tip by 45m. Sexton won the next exchange to the last bend by 40m. Bohane beat the line with a good last bowl, but Sexton beat it comfortably.

Sexton plays Arthur McDonagh in the Munster semi-final at Castletownkenneigh. On the other side David Murphy plays James O’Donovan next Sunday at Derrinasafa, with Aidan Murphy waiting in the semi-final.

Kelly Mallon dethroned 2019 champion, Dervla Toal-Mallon, by two bowls in the Ulster semi-final at Newtownhamilton.

She won the first four well, but lost virtually all her odds in the next two. Toal-Mallon played a massive bowl to the Junior B line, but Mallon beat it.

Mallon powered clear again, but missed the bridge, which left her just 10m fore after 10. Mallon followed with two huge bowls up the straight to go a bowl clear. She increased the intensity to the cross, where she was two clear.

Tony Carey is Munster Veteran champion following his impressive win over Thomas Boyle at Baile Bhuirne.

A huge second bowl gave him a decisive lead .

He raised a bowl after seven. He controlled it to the line to win by a bowl.

He plays Joe Shortt in the All-Ireland final.

Seán Donnelly won his third successive Ulster Junior A title when he beat Odhran Rafferty at Newtownhamilton.