Snooker: Ken Doherty eases into stage two of Championship League

The 51-year-old came from behind to draw 2-2 with Martin Gould in his final match of the day at the Morningside Arena.
Ken Doherty, file photo

Tue, 27 Jul, 2021 - 07:34

Ken Doherty eased into stage two of snooker’s Championship League as he went unbeaten in his three Group 14 matches.

Doherty, the 1997 world champion, had won both of his morning matches, seeing off Rory McLeod and Ryan Davies, dropping just one frame.

At the end of the tournament's first phase, the 32 group winners be split into eight groups of four, with only the top player in each section reaching the third round.

One of Doherty's opponents in phase 2 will be Oliver Lines who made his way into winners’ week from group 13, matching the Dubliner's unbeaten record to progress.

Ranked 98th in the world, Lines opened the day with a 2-2 draw against Peter Devlin but back-to-back 3-0 victories over Luke Pinches and Joshua Thomond saw the 26-year-old through.

