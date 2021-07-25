Siblings create Olympic history with two golds on one day

Siblings create Olympic history with two golds on one day

Uta Abe of Team Japan reacts after she defeated Amandine Buchard of Team France during the Judo 52kg final

Sun, 25 Jul, 2021 - 13:33
Tetsushi Kajimoto

Japanese judoka Uta Abe triumphed in the women's 52kg category in Tokyo on Sunday, hours before her brother Hifumi took gold in the men's 66kg final, making history as the first siblings to win gold medals on the same day.

Uta, 21, dominated her bouts in the 52kg category, but was taken deep into Golden Score overtime in the final against Amandine Buchard of France, eventually pinning her down on her back and holding on for the win.

In the semi-final, Uta threw Odette Giuffrida of Italy, also in overtime, to clinch a waza-ari victory.

In the round of 16 against Brazil's Larissa Pimenta, Uta went for a pin to score an ippon victory, and in the quarter-final a waza-ari was enough to beat Britain's Chelsie Giles.

The bronze medals went to Odette Giuffrida of Italy and Chelsie Giles of Britain.

In the men's final, Hifumi Abe, 23, defeated Georgia's Vazha Margvelashvili to take gold. Bronze medals went to Baul An of South Korea and Daniel Cargnin of Brazil.

Hifumi Abe had thrown Brazil's Daniel Cargnin to win by ippon - judo's equivalent of a knockout - in the semi-final.

Earlier, he made his way through the elimination round of 16 in the 66kg category in a tight bout with Kilian Le Blouch, throwing the French athlete to the tatami mat to score an ippon victory in sudden death overtime.

In the quarter-final, he saw off Baskhuu Yondonperenlei of Mongolia with a waza-ari.

Defending Olympic champion Majlinda Kelmendi lost by waza-ari in overtime to Reka Pupp of Hungary in the women's 52kg elimination round of 32. Now 30, Kelmendi became Kosovo's first Olympic gold medallist in Rio in 2016.

Via Reuters.

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day Two Competitive streak pushes Mona McSharry through to Olympic semi-final
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Day 2 - Equestrian Olympics: 'A few little errors' cost Heike Holstein despite solid showing in dressage
Ronan Byrne and Philip Doyle dejected 25/7/2021 Philip Doyle: ‘We weren’t here for the t-shirt, we were here to bring something home’
Emmet Brennan dejected after losing the fight 25/7/2021

Emmet Brennan's Olympic dream ends with defeated to highly-rated Dilshodbek Ruzmetov

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up