Siblings create Olympic history with two golds on one day

Japanese judoka Uta Abe triumphed in the women's 52kg category in Tokyo on Sunday, hours before her brother Hifumi took gold in the men's 66kg final, making history as the first siblings to win gold medals on the same day.

Uta, 21, dominated her bouts in the 52kg category, but was taken deep into Golden Score overtime in the final against Amandine Buchard of France, eventually pinning her down on her back and holding on for the win.