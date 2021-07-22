Olympics: Australia paying the price for a win at all costs mentality

Medals are not cheap. Australia knows that all too well. In 2021, the federal government will spend $350m (€220m) on sport. That is divided between high-performance and grassroots participation, but heavily weighted towards the former.

Each year the Australian Institute of Sport hands out about $150m (€93m) for high-performance purposes. It is a ravenous system that always demands more. In recent years there are growing demands to feed what is viewed as an underfunded machine.

The problem stems from the fact that after extraordinary medal success at Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004, the nation is now in decline. They have slipped down the summer Olympics medal tally at every games since. From two successive fourth place finishes to 10th in Rio.

Two years ago, Sport Australia published their Sport 2030 plan. It contained a telling warning. “High-performance sport has become an ultra-competitive ‘arms race’ where countries pour hundreds of millions of dollars into elite programs aimed at landing gold medals.”

Their “innovation and investment” has been imitated and bettered. In this expensive race, they are being left behind. So, the open letters and public pleas persist.

The insinuation is clear. We all want to win. Rest assured, an underperformance in Tokyo will be met with taxpayer anger and widespread criticism. Improvements will come at a price. Yet nationally there is less focus on the cost.

Swimming Australia maintain the ongoing sexism controversy won’t derail their performance at Tokyo. It comes after the build-up was marred by the withdrawal of Maddie Groves, a dual silver medallist in 2016 at Rio.

Groves withdrew before the Olympic trials last month with a series of explosive social media posts.

“Let this be a lesson to all misogynistic perverts in sport and their bootlickers,” Groves tweeted.

Australia's Madeline Groves takes part in the Women's 200m Butterfly Final during the swimming event at the Rio 2016 Olympics. Picture: Getty Images

“You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus.

“Time’s UP.”

It triggered other reports of incidents including fat-shaming of female swimmers with at least six others reportedly preparing to outline their concerns. Swimming Australia admitted the unacceptable treatment of some swimmers dates back decades. They have been trying to right those wrongs. A swimming-wide culture review was conducted after controversy at the London 2012 Olympic Games and all 35 recommendations were adopted by late 2013.

Chris Ronalds, a barrister who helped develop the state’s sexual discrimination laws, will lead an independent probe into Groves’ claims.

This comes just two months after the Australian Human Rights Commission released its report on the culture and practice of gymnastics in Australia. It was commissioned after athletes shared harrowing stories online and in the media. The report found evidence of bullying, harassment, abuse, neglect, racism and sexism across the sport, which has been going on for decades.

It cited current authoritarian coaching practices that risk harm to athletes and claimed there is little coach accountability or regulation. A significant issue was the win-at-all-costs culture that accepts negative and abusive coaching behaviours as a by-product of victory.

Similar reviews have or are being conducted into hockey, netball and basketball. Suddenly it all looks like more than isolated incidents. A Machiavellian inclination that prioritises success by whatever process necessary.

Three-time Irish Olympic rower and former World Champion, Gearóid Towey knows this all too well. He lives in Sydney, where he founded and runs Crossing the Line, an organisation dedicated to athlete mental health and transition out of sport.

Gearoid Towey

“There is a lot of shit that goes on in sport here. They put a lot of money into it which is great, but it had the perception of being ahead of the pack. The reality was a bit different. It has improved a lot since I came. Crossing the Line is the first thing real independent organisation in this field, which is telling.

“They always had that investment. In the 40s and 50s they put a lot of money into sport. They thought it would help build up a nation, sport being a good way of bringing people together.

“But in high-end performance and the whole athlete wellbeing space, they lagged. Up until recently, it was seen as nice to have and not a requirement. Now there is a push for it being an essential part of the mix with S&C and everything. Not do it in your own time.”

At times it can feel like there is a contradiction at the heart of high-end sport. The social purpose orientates around participation and national pride. Yet everyone involved, including the athletes, is solely preoccupied with winning.

For Towey, that’s okay. The whole point is to put athletes in the best possible position to succeed. Generally, athletes themselves are willing to do whatever it takes to reach a podium. Extra negative strain can be counterproductive. For institutions, it starts by prioritising the person behind the athlete. A healthy environment and a competitive one are not mutually exclusive.

“The sweet spot is recognising mental health is part of high performance. It has been viewed as sport performance and mental health on the side. Something you sort in private. It should be a cornerstone of high performance. It needs to a full grasp of an individual and what makes them tick, rather than what makes them tick as an athlete. Get them to know who they are as people, not just athletes.”

A way of thinking that should run from the top-down and the bottom up. It’s not a lesson for one body, but for them all. It should be said that change is coming. After Rio, the Winning Edge strategy that funded sports judged to be in the best position to podium was ended. An obsession that served nobody.

In a press release, Swimming Australia declared they have been “consciously working on issues of institutional concern for the past decade” and are “committed to the wellbeing of our swimmers and to the work it takes to create an environment of success and safety.” They should always come together.

In recent years there has been national angst around why aren’t they winning.

The real question is what damage was done during the relentless pursuit of it.