Ireland succumb to Tabraiz Shamsi’s wizardry in T20 series opener against South Africa

Tabraiz Shamsi of South Africa celebrates the wicket of Mark Adair of Ireland at Malahide Cricket Club. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 22:07

Ireland succumbed to a 33-run defeat in the first game of the DafaNews T20 series against South Africa, with left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, the world’s No.1 ranked T20I bowler, spinning a web around the hosts in the chase at Malahide Cricket Club.

Aiden Markram top-scored with 39, while David Miller chipped in with 28, and Rassie Van Der Dussen 25, as the tourists made 165 for seven.

Ireland’s response got off to the best possible start, with Paul Stirling slog-sweeping a six off George Linde’s first delivery, but the hard-hitting opener was dismissed next ball, sweeping again but missing this time, and wickets continued to tumble thereafter.

Harry Tector led the fightback with 36 and Barry McCarthy, making his 50th appearance for Ireland across formats, signalled his intent by driving the final ball of Shamsi’s spell to the fence.

He and Little battled gamely, striking a boundary in each of the last four overs, the last of which, a six over midwicket from the bat of Little, set a new record for the highest 10th-wicket partnership in T20Is by a full-member side, with the unbeaten 44-run stand overtaking the 36 put on by New Zealand’s Tim Southee and Seth Rance against Sri Lanka in 2019.

Each surpassed their best score in international cricket to give the home fans something to cheer, but South Africa eventually wrapped up a comfortable victory by 33 runs.

