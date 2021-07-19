Ireland succumb to Tabraiz Shamsi’s wizardry in T20 series opener against South Africa

Ireland succumbed to a 33-run defeat in the first game of the DafaNews T20 series against South Africa, with left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, the world’s No.1 ranked T20I bowler, spinning a web around the hosts in the chase at Malahide Cricket Club.

Aiden Markram top-scored with 39, while David Miller chipped in with 28, and Rassie Van Der Dussen 25, as the tourists made 165 for seven.