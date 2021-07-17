Fairytale finish eludes Ireland after two year absence

Ireland's first competitive senior men's basketball game in two years ended with a one point defeat to Slovakia this afternoon (84-85).

Mark Keenan’s side performed brilliantly and narrowly missed out on victory when CJ Fulton’s buzzer-beater bounced off the rim.

The tie was the first in a two-game friendly series against the Slovaks, as Ireland finalise their preparations for next month’s FIBA European Championship for Small Countries which will be played in Dublin.

Despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives for Keenan with John Carroll hitting 29 points while Jordan Blount caught the eye with a 16-point contribution.

Keenan admitted that he was “very happy with the level of performance, this being our first game together as a squad. You can do all the practicing and practice games in training, but it is not the same as real live games.

“I thought the guys performed really well today, they just came up short. I thought CJ’s (Fulton) shot was actually going in, it looked really good from the angle we were looking at.

He added: “We are a little disappointed not to get over the line, but is not all about this weekend, it is about our preparation for the tournament, so today was a really good preparation day.”

Slovakia opened the scoring through Michael Fusek before John Carroll, coming off the back of a season in Spain with CB Zamora, picked up three 3-pointers and 11 points in total in the opening quarter, as Ireland trailed 27-23.

Slovakia opened up an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter, 46-35 before Ireland fought back, with Blount impressing, to trail by two (47-45) at the break.

Ireland continued where they left off in the third quarter and led 57-52 a little over three minutes in, Sean Flood completed the scoring sequence with a three pointer from the edge. Slovakia upped the tempo after that, with Vladimir Brodzianski leading the way, both from the free-throw line and in general play to help them to a 74-66 lead at the end of the third.

The final quarter ebbed and flowed before Sean Flood brought the margin down to a point with time ticking down. It set up a grandstand finish and Ireland managed to wrestle back possession in the dying seconds, with Fulton desperately unlucky with his long range effort.

Ireland face Slovakia again on Sunday at 2pm.

Top 5 scorers for Ireland: John Carroll (29), Jordan Blount (16), CJ Fulton (14), Sean Flood (12), Kyle Hosford (4)

Top 5 scorers for Slovakia: Vladimir Brodziansky (26), David Abrham (20), Michael Fusek (12), Mario Ihring (7), Simon Krajcovic (6).

IRELAND: Ciaran Roe, Sean Flood (12), CJ Fulton (14), Kyle Hosford (4), Eoin Quigley (2), Adrian O’Sullivan (3), Jordan Blount (16), Issac Westbrooks (C), John Carroll (29), Stephen James (3), Neil Randolph, James Gormley (1).

SLOVAKIA: Majej Majercak (5), Mario Ihring (7), Simon Krajcovic (6) (C), Michael Fusek (12), Robert Rozanek, Vladimir Brodziansky (26), Richard Komer (4), Tomas Pavelka, David Abrham (20), Jakub Mokran (2), Jakub Petras, Juraj Pallenik (3), Timotej Malovec