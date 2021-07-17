Adeleke and McPhillips claim European gold medals

Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 17:05
Cathal Dennehy

Sprint star Rhasidat Adeleke has completed a golden double at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, the 18-year-old Dubliner powering to 200m gold this afternoon in 22.90.

Her time smashed her own Irish U20, U23 and senior records and brought her home well clear of runner-up Minke Bisschops of the Netherlands (23.55).

Adeleke had won 100m gold on Friday in 11.34 and her win today makes her the first Irish athlete in the history of the championships to win two medals, and the fifth ever to win gold. 

She will also compete in the women's 4x400m after the Irish women's team secured qualification for the final.

Adeleke enrolled at the University of Texas on scholarship earlier this year where she is guided by renowned coach Edrick Floreal, with Daniel Kilgallon guiding her career before then and Johnny Fox at Tallaght AC prior to that.

Adeleke went into the championships in flying form, having clocked a blazing 11.29 to win the Irish senior 100m title last month and broken the Irish senior 200m record with a blazing 22.96 in May. She was controversially overlooked for selection on the mixed 4x400m team for the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, despite clocking the fastest leg by an Irishwoman this year, and so the European U-20 championships became the sole focus of her summer.

Later in the afternoon Cian McPhillips (Longford AC) won the 1500m gold medal when he powered down the home straight in a close fought battle with Rick Van Riel of the Netherlands.

McPhillips looked all class as he claimed his track position from the gun, before battling it out over the final 200m to cross the line in 3.46.55. The win secured Ireland’s 3rd gold medal in the last 24 hours at these championships.

