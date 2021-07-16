Simi Singh century fails to get Ireland over the line as South Africa square series

An unbeaten century from Simi Singh was in vain as Ireland came out second best in the third ODI against South Africa, losing by 70 runs in Malahide.

The result means the three-match series was tied 1-1 after the first game was rained off before Ireland's historic victory over the Proteas on Tuesday gave them a shot at a series victory.

It was an explosive start from the tourists that lay the groundwork for this victory.

Janneman Malan hit 16 fours and six sixes in a sensational 177 not out knock. This was backed up by opening partner Quinton de Kock, who scored 120 on his return to the side. The pair put on 225 for the first wicket as South Africa posted 346/4.

A disastrous start for the Irish batting line up saw them fall to 84/5 with the victory all but out of their grasp at that point.

However, inspired by Johannesburg-born Curtis Campher (54) and Singh, who hit his maiden ODI ton (100 not out), Ireland fought back and ensured they put up a respectable reply, before being bowled out for 276 in the 48th over.

However, Ireland end the series with 15 points in the World Cup Super League - the first path to qualification for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

"If we're being honest, we would have taken that at the start of the series," Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie admitted after the game.

"However. we were excited about the challenge of trying to win the series," a "slightly disappointed" skipper added.

Ireland are currently in fifth place in the table with the top seven plus hosts India qualifying automatically for the event - however they have played more games than every one of the other 12 teams in the competition, apart from England.

Ireland's next Super League series is against Zimbabwe, with the three games all taking place in Stormont on August 6, 8 and 11.

Before that, attention turns to the 20-over format as Ireland play South Africa in three T20 games on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, July 24.

Those games will begin Balbirnie's troop's first preparation for the World T20 in October. On Friday, the International Cricket Council revealed that Ireland's opponents in the preliminary round will be Sri Lanka, Netherlands and Namibia with two of that quartet reaching the Super 12 phase.