TV week: Your guide to all the sporting action on the box over the next seven days

In between spells out in the sunshine, here is what is on the box in the coming days.
TV week: Your guide to all the sporting action on the box over the next seven days

From the GAA Championships hotting up to the Lions tour, Formula 1 and the conclusion of the Open, it is another action-packed weekend of sport.

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 18:25

From the GAA Championships hotting up, to the Lions tour, Formula 1 and the conclusion of the Open, it is another action-packed weekend of sport.

In between spells out in the sunshine, here is what is on the box in the coming days.

Graphic by Aaron Dunne

More in this section

Motorsport: Craig Breen and Paul Nagle out to repeat Estonian heroics Motorsport: Craig Breen and Paul Nagle out to repeat Estonian heroics
Irish sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke favourite for European U20 title Irish sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke favourite for European U20 title
Phoenix's Chris Paul catches turnover bug at bad time for the Suns Phoenix's Chris Paul catches turnover bug at bad time for the Suns
TV week: Your guide to all the sporting action on the box over the next seven days

Rhasidat Adeleke takes 100m gold at European U-20 Athletics Championships

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up