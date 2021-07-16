Rhasidat Adeleke takes 100m gold at European U-20 Athletics Championships

The 18-year-old Tallaght sprinter clocked 11.34 to win the women’s 100 metres title with ease
Rhasidat Adeleke takes 100m gold at European U-20 Athletics Championships

Rhasidat Adeleke after finishing first in the final of the women's 100 metres during day two of the European Athletics U20 Championships at the Kadriorg Stadium in Tallinn, Estonia. Photo by Marko Mumm/Sportsfile

Fri, 16 Jul, 2021 - 15:32
Cathal Dennehy

Rising star Rhasidat Adeleke has powered to gold at the European U-20 Athletics Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, the 18-year-old Tallaght sprinter clocking 11.34 to win the women’s 100 metres title with ease.

It’s the first Irish gold at the event since 2017, when Gina Akpe-Moses won the same title.

Adeleke went into the race as favourite but handled the pressure like a seasoned veteran, getting a flying start and leaving her rivals trailing from halfway. 

She powered away from Europe’s fastest teenagers to hit the line well ahead, with Serbia’s Ivana Ilic taking silver in 11.42 and Britain’s Joy Eze third in 11.44.

It was the biggest win of Adeleke’s career, arriving after a season where she has ascended to new heights. She enrolled at the University of Texas on scholarship earlier this year where she is guided by renowned coach Edrick Floreal, with Tallaght’s Daniel Kilgallon guiding her career to that point.

Adeleke went into the race in flying form, having clocked a blazing 11.29 to win the Irish senior 100m title last month and broken the Irish senior 200m record with a blazing 22.96 in May.

After being overlooked for selection on the mixed 4x400m team for the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month, despite clocking the fastest leg by an Irishwoman this year, the European U-20 Championships became the sole focus of her summer.

Adeleke will be back in action later today in the heats of the women’s 200m, where she will hope to advance to tomorrow’s semi-final and final. The 200m final takes place at 4:55pm on Saturday, with a live stream available on the European Athletics website.

More in this section

Irish sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke favourite for European U20 title Irish sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke favourite for European U20 title
Phoenix's Chris Paul catches turnover bug at bad time for the Suns Phoenix's Chris Paul catches turnover bug at bad time for the Suns
France Cycling Tour de France Tadej Pogacar further strengthens grip on Tour de France yellow jersey with stage 17 victory
#athletics
Rhasidat Adeleke takes 100m gold at European U-20 Athletics Championships

Motorsport: Craig Breen and Paul Nagle out to repeat Estonian heroics

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up