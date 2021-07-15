Motorsport: Craig Breen and Paul Nagle out to repeat Estonian heroics

The Irish crew of Craig Breen/Paul Nagle return to Rally Estonia this weekend, the scene of their second placed finish with Hyundai last season, buoyed with desire for a similar finish.

Their WRC outings this year with the Korean outfit are limited with Rally Croatia last April, their only other WRC event thus far.

Breen said: “Rally Estonia for me, is one of the rallies I enjoy the most on the calendar. Last year, it presented Paul and me with one of the better moments in our career, when we finished in second place as part of a Hyundai 1-2. I am looking forward to going back there again. It’s an amazing rally with incredibly fast stages and hopefully we will be able to do a similar job this year.”

In the cut and thrust of the WRC, Breen’s position with the team for next season is not guaranteed with the Waterford driver apparently looking at other options including Ford outfit M-Sport.

For now though, Estonia, the seventh round of the series, will be his sole focus. His task will be to provide the Hyundai team with a performance that will secure points to close the 59 point deficit to Toyota in the race for the manufacturers’ crown.

In the Drivers’ series, his team-mates Thierry Neuville and Ott Tanak have the proverbial mountain to climb to reel in runaway leader and reigning champion Sebastien Ogier (Toyota). Tanak will have the extra incentive as it’s his home rally.

However, Finnish ace Kalle Rovanpera, who lives in Estonia, will aim to secure his maiden WRC win as he adds to the strong Toyota team that also features Ogier and Welsh ace Elfyn Evans. Antrim co-driver Chris Patterson continues to assist British driver Gus Greensmith raise his pace in the M-Sport Ford Fiesta WRC.

Irish co-driver Aaron Johnston will partner the exciting Oliver Solberg (Hyundai i20 R5) in the WRC2 section and Jon Armstrong and William Creighton, both in Ford Fiesta Rally4’s, compete in the Junior WRC category. The rally returns to its full version of some 320 kilometres run over 24 special stages.

Meanwhile, Offaly teenager Alex Dunne contests the latest rounds of the Spanish F4 Championship at Portimao. On his debut earlier in the season the 15-year-old took third place but in the meantime, mechanical issues have thwarted his efforts.