Irish sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke favourite for European U20 title

Teenage sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke has a golden opportunity at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia as the 18-year-old Tallaght star goes into this Friday's women's 100m final as pre-race favourite.

It's an event where Irish sprinters have a proud history, with Gina Akpe-Moses taking gold at the 2017 edition, and Adeleke showed she is capable of joining her on that roll of honour. The Dubliner was a class apart as she coasted to victory in her heat and semi-final, clocking 11.38 in the latter despite easing up towards the end.