Irish sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke favourite for European U20 title

Teenage sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke has a golden opportunity at the European U20 Championships in Tallinn, Estonia as the 18-year-old Tallaght star goes into this Friday's women's 100m final as pre-race favourite.
It's an event where Irish sprinters have a proud history, with Gina Akpe-Moses taking gold at the 2017 edition, and Adeleke showed she is capable of joining her on that roll of honour. The Dubliner was a class apart as she coasted to victory in her heat and semi-final, clocking 11.38 in the latter despite easing up towards the end.
Her chief threat is likely to be Minke Bisschops of the Netherlands, who clocked a personal best of 11.35 to win the final heat on Thursday.
Adeleke goes into the race in flying form, having clocked a blazing 11.29 to win the Irish senior title last month. After being overlooked for selection on the mixed 4x400m team for the Tokyo Olympics, despite clocking the fastest leg by an Irishwoman this year, this championships became the sole focus of her summer. The final takes place at 3:20pm Irish time, with a live stream on the European Athletics website.
Fellow teen star Israel Olatunde had another strong showing at the same event, the 19-year-old clocking 10.51 to finish second in the semi-final of the men's 100m, narrowly missing qualification for the final and finishing 10th overall.
There was another eye-catching performance from 16-year-old Nick Griggs, who coasted into the men's 3000m final when finishing second in the heat in 8:26.04. The Mid Ulster athlete announced his star potential at the Irish Senior Championships last month where he smashed the Irish U18 3000m record, winning the Irish U20 title in 8:11.15. Fellow Irishman Fionn Harrington joins him in Friday's final after finishing seventh in his heat in 8:28.71.
In the men's 1500m Longford's Cian McPhillips underlined his medal chance by coasting into the final after finishing third in his heat. Maeve O'Neill advanced to the women's 800m semi-finals after finishing fifth in her heat in 2:07.91.