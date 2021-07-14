Road bowling: Impressive John O’Rourke into Munster intermediate final

John O’Rourke’s star continues to rise as he progressed to the 2020 Munster Intermediate final, beating Bill McAuliffe by a bowl at Clondrohid.

He led at all but two tips, but he had little odds in the early stages. McAuliffe edged the shots to the Bell Inn. O’Rourke then played a sensational bowl towards the end of the straight. McAuliffe’s reply caught the left 90 short of that tip. O’Rourke controlled the score from there. He raised a bowl after McAuliffe misplayed at the lime kiln and held it to the line.

Wayne Callanan secured a semi-final meeting with Edmond Sexton when he beat Willie O’Donovan at Grenagh. O’Donovan led by 20m after three and was still in front after two more to the start of the straight. Callanan played a brilliant fifth to take a clear lead and led to the farm. O’Donovan cut the odds to 12m with a great shot from there and won the lead with his next.

Callanan regained the lead in another two. O’Donovan’s next was too tight left and he got a short bowl. Callanan punished him with a fine reply, which helped him catapult almost two bowls clear at Boula lane. Little changed in the shots to light and O’Donovan conceded at junior line.

The Munster senior men’s championship will progress too in the coming weeks. Arthur McDonagh is through to one semi-final, where he will meet the winner of the Michael Bohane – Séamus Sexton quarter-final. Aidan Murphy awaits the winner of the James O’Donovan – David Murphy quarter-final.

Declan O’Donovan secured the last Munster Junior A semi-final place by beating Jerry O’Riordan at the Clubhouse. He raised a bowl with a sensational second shot, He raced to the chips in four to raise a second bowl, which he held to Clonakilty cross. O’Riordan had the lead under two bowls at O’Riordan’s. He cut it to a bowl past the garage and saved the bowl with a big last shot.

O’Donovan plays Andrew O’Callaghan in the Munster semi-final, while Dave Fitzgerald and Donncha O’Brien contest the other one.

Thomas Boyle is Munster Veteran (over-50) Junior champion following a last shot win over Andrew O’Leary at Ballincurrig. He led by almost a bowl after four to the creamery. O’Leary levelled with a big sixth to the no-play line and they were level to Leahy’s. Boyle then played two huge shots to the top of the short straight to raise almost a bowl. O’Leary fought back to force a last shot, but Boyle held on comfortably.

Tony Carey won the Munster Veteran (over-50) Novice final against Tim Kelleher at Bweeng. Kelleher led by 70m after a big fourth and edged almost a bowl clear to the concrete. He lost his advantage with a poor shot at the lawn. They were locked together to the finish, with Kelleher leading by less than a metre for the last shot. Carey played an unbeatable last bowl, which Kelleher missed well.

Tommy O’Sullivan beat Paddy O’Donnell in the last shot of a sensational Munster under-16 final at Baile Bhuirne. They scorched past the barking dogs in three unbelievable bowls. They made the island in seven. O’Sullivan raised big odds with his next and had 50m facing the line. O’Donnell closed with an amazing bowl, which O’Sullivan just beat.

Cillian Twohig beat Liam Murphy in the Boys under-14 final at Togher Cross. Sisters Ellen and Laura Sexton scored a Munster final double at Crookstown. Ellen beat Rihanna Collins by a bowl in the under-14 final. Laura beat Kayla Healy in the under-12.

Munster under-18 champion, Wayne Parkes, secured his place in the Munster Junior B final at the expense of Michéal O’Sullivan at Durrus. While Darren Kelly gave a five-star display in his win over James Crowley in the Munster Novice 2 final at Togher Cross.