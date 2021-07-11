Welsh drivers stamp authority on Nicky Grist Rally

The Irish contingent had to play second fiddle to their British counterparts as Welsh drivers stamped their authority on home soil by claiming the top three places in Saturday’s Nicky Grist Rally in Wales, the second round of the British Rally Championship.

Seeking his third BRC win, Matt Edwards piloted the Mel Evans prepared and Pirelli shod VW Polo GTi R5 to a five-second victory over Tom Cave (Ford Fiesta Rally2). A third Welshman Osian Pryce, co-driven by Killarney’s Noel O’Sullivan (VW Polo GTi R5) was third — seven seconds further behind in third.

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) and Wexford’s Andy Hayes were the top Irish crew in seventh place, Cork’s Keith Cronin and his Killarney co-driver Mikie Galvin led the Irish challenge in sixth until their Hankook backed Ford Fiesta R5 Mk. II punctured on S. S. 6 and lost over a minute.

Pryce/O’Sullivan led after the short 3.5 mile opening stage but the margins to Cave, Rhys Yates and Edwards were close. Cronin was best of the Irish in fifth — five seconds off the lead. The stage was stopped temporarily when Ollie Mellors/Max Freeman rolled their Proton Iriz R5 multiple times after landing awkwardly over a crest. Luckily, both escaped serious injury. Edwards, despite a misfire through S.S. 4, led at the midpoint service, two seconds ahead of Cave with Pryce’s Michelin shod VW Polo GTi R5 another five seconds behind.

On the repeat loop, Edwards, with his VW Polo GTi back in full fettle, was quickest on all with the exception of S.S. 8 to claim the spoils. Cave tried hard on the final nine-mile stage but it proved too much. Pryce had some oversteer issues but still posted the best time on the final stage to finish third. Cronin’s sixth stage puncture and some spins relegated him to tenth as Josh Moffett took up the Irish mantle ahead of his brother Sam.

In the Junior BRC, English driver Ruairi Bell (Ford Fiesta Rally 4) took the laurels, Irish driver William Creighton was very much in the chase until his bid ended in the shrubbery on the penultimate stage.

Cork driver Matt Griffin withdrew from the 4 Hours of Monza, round four of the European Le Mans Series due to the unexpected death of his father Matt (Senior). His Spirit of Race replacement Alessandro Pier Guidi took pole position in the LMGTE category, immediately dedicating it to Matt’s father. The team that also included Duncan Cameron and David Perel went on to take their Ferrari 488 GTE to victory in the LMGTE class. Afterwards, Cameron dedicated the victory to their teammate Matt.

In motorcycling, Cork teenager Jett Quilter (Stomp 140cc) took fourth place in an exciting IMC “King of the Corner” race at Nutt’s Corner in Belfast, the top four almost inseparable at the line. Earlier, Quilter was fourth and third in the other races opening round races.