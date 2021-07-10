Curtis Campher: Ireland cricketer set to face native country - and old school friends

For Irish cricket’s hottest prospect Curtis Campher, the World Cup Super League series with South Africa starting on Sunday isn’t just a chance for the young all-rounder to take on his native country - it’s an opportunity to catch up with old friends.

Campher, 22, burst onto the international scene last August, hitting back-to-back half-centuries against world champions England, and while injury has halted his momentum in recent months, the Johannesburg-born Munster Reds star will be hoping to help Ireland's cause an upset against an in-form Proteas side.

South Africa arrive in Dublin from the Caribbean where they beat the West Indies 3-2 in a thrilling T20 series.

In last Sunday’s deciding game, Kagiso Rabada and Wiaan Mulder took two wickets each, and nobody needs to remind Campher of the quality they possess - he has seen the duo’s development up close.

“Wiann captained me and we played together for three years,” Campher says of the man who was in the class above him in St Stithians College in South Africa’s largest city. Rabada, meanwhile, was in Campher’s brothers’ class in the same school.

The remarkable St Stithians connection to this series doesn’t end there. Ireland batter Harry Tector also attended the Johannesburg college for a year as part of an exchange programme.

Tector made his Ireland debut alongside Campher in Southampton last August.

“It was amazing to make my debut with Harry because we go back a few years when he came to my school on exchange and he stayed with one of my best mates so we had a relationship already so it was fitting that I made my debut with him,” Campher says.

While a number of South African and Australian-born cricketers have represented Ireland through the years via the residency rule, Campher, whose grandmother hails from Derry, has had an Irish passport since childhood and his family have always ensured his Irish roots were part of his life.

A packed sporting schedule in his teenage years meant summers to his grandmother’s homeland were continuously put on the long finger. However, when Ireland came to his doorstep for a tour match against a regional selection, he made sure to be involved.

“My university coach knew (Ireland head coach) Graham Ford well and he set it up and made sure I could be in the opposition team,” he recalls.

While going well in the middle against his future teammates, then-Ireland wicketkeeper Niall O’Brien gave a teenage Campher some ‘friendly’ advice.

“When I was batting against them, he was egging me on trying to get me to play a false shot and trying to toy with me from behind the stumps and I just said to him ‘listen I’ve got an Irish passport!’

“I wouldn’t call it sledging but he was definitely trying to play on my ego a bit to go again. I hit a boundary and he kept telling me to ‘go again, go again, let’s see how many you can hit’ but I brushed it off, it was good craic.”

The three ODIs against South Africa count towards qualification for the next 50-over World Cup in 2023 - a campaign where Ireland have struggled, losing five of the six games played since beating England in the third ODI last August.

“There’s no way to sugar-coat it, we are all disappointed with the whole of 2021,” Campher admits. “Because of 2020’s results we thought we were on the up and we really expected more results to go our way.

“If we can turn over South Africa at least once, hopefully, you never know from there.”