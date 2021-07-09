Tyson Fury’s third fight with Deontay Wilder off after Covid outbreak – reports

A number of positive tests are said to have been recorded, with Fury’s US-based promoters Top Rank expected to clarify the situation later on Friday.
Tyson Fury’s third fight with Deontay Wilder off after Covid outbreak – reports

Tyson Fury’s third fight against Deontay Wilder is set to be postponed. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Fri, 09 Jul, 2021 - 13:34

Tyson Fury’s world heavyweight title defence against Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas later this month is reportedly set to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in the champion’s camp.

A number of positive tests are said to have been recorded, with Fury’s US-based promoters Top Rank expected to clarify the situation later on Friday.

A court ruling in May forced Fury to ditch an immediate bout with Anthony Joshua and instead put his WBC title on the line in a third meeting with Wilder.

Neither Tyson Fury nor Deontay Wilder have fought since February last year (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Fury’s team hoped to resurrect his bout with Joshua later this year, but those plans are now set to be scuppered if the mandated meeting with Wilder is delayed.

Joshua, meanwhile, is set to defend his IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Ukraine’s Oleksandr Usyk in London on September 25.

Neither Fury nor Wilder have fought since February last year, when Fury scored a seventh round knockout to end the American’s unbeaten record.

Fury’s team were not available for comment on Friday. In a statement on Thursday, when rumours of the positive test began to circulate, Top Rank told Sky Sports: “We continue to monitor the health status of Tyson and his team and the status of the event has not changed to date.”

More in this section

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Postponed Zero fans in a 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium – the Tokyo Games in numbers
Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals Halfway there: Suns beat Bucks for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals
Bernard O’Byrne apologises 'wholeheartedly' for Facebook post about Raheem Sterling 'dive' Bernard O’Byrne apologises 'wholeheartedly' for Facebook post about Raheem Sterling 'dive'
#boxing
UFC 264 Press Conference

Can Conor McGregor still hang with the UFC’s elite? We’re about to find out

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up