Keith Cronin continues comeback at Nicky Grist Rally in Wales

Motorsport

Martin Walsh

Irish drivers are expected to feature strongly in tomorrow’s Nicky Grist Rally in Wales, round two of the British Rally Championship that marks the return of four time champion, Cork’s Keith Cronin.

The Ballylickey driver competed in last weekend’s M-Sport Rally in Cumbria netting third overall in his first event in over three years. His comeback is courtesy of a deal with Korean tyre manufacturer Hankook in a Ford Fiesta R5 Mk. II that’s overseen by NPL Rally Hire and Preparation.

Although pleased with his performance, Cronin is not looking too far ahead. “To get (his pace) from here to the sharp end is going to be the hard bit and will probably take a few events.”

The eight stage event will provide the barometer with the likes of back-to-back champion Matt Edwards (VW Polo GTi R5) and current series leader Monaghan’s Sam Moffett (Ford Fiesta R5 Mk. II) chomping at the bit to lay down markers. Others like British aces Tom Cave and Rhys Yates and Antrim’s Desi Henry, all in Fiesta R5’s along with Osian Pryce (VW Polo GTi R5) and his Killarney co-driver Noel O’Sullivan and former Irish forest champion Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 R5) are well capable of rising to the challenge.

Organisers of the Jim Walsh Cork Forest Rally (August 22) have cancelled the event, citing Motorsport Ireland’s enforcement of format and fees as the reason. The Cork Motor Club wanted to set a lower entry fee but this was not acceptable to the governing body.

The announcement comes amid a growing crisis for Irish motorsport. Over the last few months, several clubs passed a vote of no confidence in the governance of the sport. It is now almost a month since those clubs attended a meeting with the motorsport hierarchy but as yet, they have received no official report. A competitors group (only recently established) is calling for a boycott of events until issues are sorted, is nearing 1,000 members. Much of the disquiet was spurned from the leaking of a Motor Sport Council internal email that featured comments of a disparaging nature to competitors and club officials.

With three podium finishes in the opening rounds of the European Le Mans Series, Cork’s Matt Griffin along Duncan Cameron (England) and David Perel (South Africa) are intent on keeping their impressive run in Sunday’s fourth round in Monza. However, the Spirit of Race trio will have the extra burden of taking the full 40kg of success ballast on board their Ferrari 488GTE.

Elsewhere, Cork motorcyclist Jeff Quilter is hoping to have the #Team 109 KTM ready for tomorrow’s round of the Ulster Superbike Championship in Kirkistown, delivery of a suspension part hinges on his participation. On Sunday, he will ride his Stomp 140cc in the opening rounds of the IMC (Pit Bike Championship) series at Nutt’s Corner in Belfast.