A few feet, and an eagle eye, from the world's top athletes: Meet the UCC lecturer who was a Wimbledon umpire

Long before Dr. Amanullah De Sondy took up his position as Head of Study of Religions and Senior Lecturer in Contemporary Islam at University College Cork, he had another life.

For a couple of summers, he was focused on net cords and foot faults, calling serves long, staring intently at the greenery in a particular part of London.

How did he become an umpire in Wimbledon, anyway?

“I was playing social tennis in Glasgow and there was a call at one point for more officials,” he says now.

“As part of the recruitment drive there was a day in Edinburgh, and if you went then officials would see how you’d do on the court.”

De Sondy decided to make the trip to Edinburgh. He was doing his PhD at the time and, in his own words, was “quite stressed” by the experience.

“Someone had said to me, ‘you need to find a hobby’, so I gave it a try. I’m an average tennis player, but I do know I have a very loud voice ...”

When he went to Edinburgh for the open day he was noticed - or heard - by a seasoned umpire there from Wimbledon.

“He took me aside and said, ‘you’ll need quite a bit of training, but you’ve got the loudest voice here’. And that’s one of the reasons I got selected, I think.”

It wasn’t straightforward: he had to serve his time at local tournaments in Scotland, and then had to take an exam in tennis law at the Lawn Tennis Association in Wimbledon.

“I’d started as a line umpire, but to become a chair umpire you have to take this exam.

“And I thought ‘this will be a doddle’ - it was anything but. We had to learn about the history of the game, how to test a ball and make sure it’s up to standard, a lot of very interesting aspects of the game - the height of the net, what counts as in, what counts as out. In 2008 I was finally selected for Wimbledon.”

He worked the tournament in 2008 and 2009 before moving to the United States, which brought an end to his umpiring at Wimbledon.

“It was good fun, and gave me a good insight into everything that goes into running a tournament. Keeping the court in order and so on.

“But as a tournament Wimbledon is also on a different level to others. The authorities there are very firm with officials - you’re judged on how many balls you call correctly, and I was very much aware of that aspect of the tournament, that if you don’t do well then you won’t get back there or that you may just be put aside for making too many errors.

Amanullah De Sondy at Wimbledon

“It was an experience that gave me a better understanding of discipline in general.”

And tennis, surely? People with little interest in tennis give themselves over to the sport during the couple of weeks of Wimbledon. What if you’re deeply interested in the sport and find yourself six feet from the best in the world?

“A few things struck me in my time umpiring there.

“For one, you need to have a lot of money to make it in a sport like that - as a player, obviously. No-one gets into officiating in tennis to make money, though the money is not so bad for officials at Wimbledon. I was a self-funding PhD student, and it certainly came in handy for me.

“Also, as you might expect the people who are umpires have an interest in tennis, so they have an appreciation of the game. As a result, if you’re an umpire at a game where someone like Serena Williams is playing is phenomenal - if you’re doing the centre line and someone like Nadal or Andy Murray is serving . ..

“I can’t explain the energy involved. These are people playing a totally different sport to what you’re playing yourself.

“But while at one level you’re looking at absolutely awe-inspiring athletes, you’re also aware that if you take your eye off the ball even slightly then you could be in trouble.

“I always enjoyed doing the lines compared to being a chair umpire. The amount of pressure involved in being a chair umpire is immense. They have to be really on the ball from start to finish.”

Then there’s the pressure on the players, something which doesn’t register with many observers, De Sondy feels.

“The mental capacity of a top professional tennis player, the ability to block out that pressure, is incredible.

“They’re really battling their own demons all the time in a game, and it’s a very lonely place to be, out on court in front of thousands of spectators. That really made an impression on me.

“When I first went to Wimbledon I’d have had an eye out for the players, I’m a huge Rafael Nadal fan, and I liked Andy Murray because he’s Scottish, but after a while your concentration is on doing your job and doing it as well as you can.

“I absolutely loved it and the good part about it is that the door is always open once you’re trained up as an umpire. From what I hear there are a lot of people who return to the tournament as umpires once life slows down for them, so I’d have my eye on that.

“I still have my Ralph Lauren umpire jacket, by the way. I still show it to people here in Cork.”

A last question, then, though it’s a little sensitive . ..

“My eyesight? I wear glasses,” laughs De Sondy. “But as you do more and more matches you begin to train yourself to pick up on the movement of the ball.

“I got better at it from practice, definitely, but you have to concentrate, because the ball is absolutely flying and, of course, a slight touch on the line and it’s in. Sometimes in the moment you might make a call that you think is wrong, but you do have the facility to immediately correct yourself by saying ‘correction’.

“As an experience, it took me out of my comfort zone, but it was huge fun.”