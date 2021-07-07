Road bowling: Mark Toal wins Ulster Intermediate final in brilliant contest

Mark Toal won the Ulster Intermediate final in a brilliant contest with Paul O’Reilly at Newtownhamilton.

Toal scorched almost a bowl clear with six big opening shots. O’Reilly cut the lead to 30m with a massive bowl to light at the bridge. After two more Toal had just 20m, but extended that to 70m after O’Reilly got an unlucky hop to the mushroom houses.

Toal was heading for a bowl of odds till he misplayed his bowl before Murphy’s. O’Reilly won his first lead with a big shot from there. He then beat Toal’s brilliant bowl to the quarry. Toal was back in control after a huge bowl down the hill. O’Reilly tested him again with a brilliant shot towards the line, but Toal beat the line with a perfect reply.

In the Munster Intermediate championship Bill McAuliffe advance against John Creedon at Kilcorney. They were level after two, but McAuliffe raised a bowl in the next two to Cooney’s. He looked set to go two clear till Creedon lofted brilliantly at the bridge and cut the odds to 30m at Cullinane’s. McAuliffe raised a bowl in the following shots and held it to the line.

John O’Rourke beat Paddy O’Donoghue by almost two bowls at Ballincurrig. He didn’t win the lead till his good fifth past the creamery. He followed with a massive bowl past the no-play line to go a full shot clear. He raised a second bowl on the long straight and the lead was close to two to the end.

Arthur McDonagh beat Éamon Bowen in the first score of the resumed 2020 Munster senior championship at Doneraile.

McDonagh won the first shot by 40m, but Bowen took the second. Neither player gained decisive odds in the following shots and were level Creagh Castle. Little changed in the next two up the hill. Bowen gained big odds down the other side, but played two poor shots to miss light and fall a bowl behind. McDonagh sealed it with his next.

Carmel Carey beat Meghan Collins at Carrigaline to reach the Munster senior final. She won the first tip. Collins took the second and led to Ashman’s. Collins lost ground up the straight, but made a dramatic recovery with two huge bowls to the pumphouse. Carey immediately won back control and pushed her lead to almost a bowl towards the line.

Siobhán Mackle-Murphy qualified for the Ulster senior final through a bowl of odds win over Erin Connolly at Newtownhamilton. She set a blistering early pace to raise a bowl to Garvey’s bray. Connolly won her only lead down the hill. Mackle-Murphy regained the lead through the slate-quarry bridge and dominated to the line.

In the Munster Junior A Dave Fitzgerald opened with two massive throws to raise a bowl on Denis Wilmot at Carrigaline. Wilmot won his only lead at the pumphouse. Fitzgerald got a good bowl through the bend to go back in front, but Wilmot stayed in touch to the line.

Declan O’Donovan beat Denis Cooney at Newcestown. Cooney won the first. O’Donovan gained a big lead after Cooney’s sixth slashed off at Allen’s lane. Cooney regained the lead with his eighth to Fehilly’s and led to Collins’ lane. Fortune smiled on O’Donovan in the next two, taking him to O’Brien’s cross in 15 to lead by a throw. He played a super shot from there to light to push his odds close to two bowls.

Andrew O’Callaghan beat Jordan O’Sullivan in the last shot at Castletownkenneigh. He won the first shot by 70m. O’Sullivan had the odds down to 15m after seven to the Round Tower cross. After three more to Pyne’s corner O’Callaghan had 50m odds. It looked over when O’Sullivan missed light at the last bend. O’Callaghan misplayed his reply and had only 25m odds for the last shot. O’Sullivan missed the line and O’Callaghan scored it.

Andrew O’Leary led Mick Hurley all the way in the Munster Veteran semi-final at Jagoes Mills. He twice raised a bowl. Hurley played a huge bowl from the power-station and another to Ballinvard cross to cut the odds to 60m. O’Leary beat another big one from Hurley towards Griffin’s and then beat the line with an incredible bowl.

Ellen Sexton won the Munster under-16 final at the expense of Ciara Allen at the Clubhouse. She stormed two bowls clear with five scintillating shots to the chips. Allen cut the lead a bare bowl to O’Riordan’s. Sexton finished strongly to win by over a bowl.