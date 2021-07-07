Wout Van Aert masters Mont Ventoux at Tour de France to take stage win

Van Aert left Kenny Elissonde behind 11km from the top of the Giant of Provence, riding solo to the finish in Malaucene
Wout Van Aert masters Mont Ventoux at Tour de France to take stage win

Wout Van Aert took a solo victory on stage 11 of the Tour de France (Christophe Ena/AP)

Wed, 07 Jul, 2021 - 17:18
Ian Parker

Wout Van Aert rode clear on the second ascent of the famous Mont Ventoux to take a superb stage win as Tadej Pogacar came under pressure but extended his overall lead in the Tour de France.

Twenty-four hours after finishing second to Mark Cavendish in a sprint finish, Van Aert put on a display of a very different kind to take glory on one of the most anticipated days of this year’s Tour, featuring a double ascent of one of its most famous mountains.

Van Aert left Kenny Elissonde behind 11km from the top of the Giant of Provence, riding solo to the finish in Malaucene on the 199km stage from Sorgues.

Pogacar was distanced by Jonas Vingegaard late on the final climb, showing his first signs of weakness, but with Ben O’Connor long since distanced to lose his grip on second overall, the Slovenian emerged with his lead enhanced.

Van Aert’s Jumbo-Visma team-mate Vingegaard attacked from a much-reduced group of favourites with around two kilometres of the climb left.

Pogacar immediately followed but soon dropped back, allowing Richard Carapaz and Rigoberto Uran to catch the yellow jersey by the summit, and the three worked together to reel in Vingegaard on the long descent into Malaucene, finishing together one minute and 38 seconds after Van Aert crossed the line.

That means Pogacar’s lead, which had been two minutes and one second over O’Connor, now balloons to five minutes 18 seconds over Uran, with Vingegaard up to third a further 14 seconds back.

Van Aert’s stage win delivered some consolation to his Jumbo-Visma team after they lost their leader and yellow jersey hope Primoz Roglic to injury last week.

And the Belgian champion delivered it in some style on this most anticipated of Tour stages, built around two ascents of the famed Ventoux late in the day.

After Elissonde attacked from the remnants of the breakaway on the second time up, Van Aert shook off world champion Julian Alaphilippe and Bauke Mollema in the chase and then rode away from the Frenchman to solo home, winning the stage by one minute 14 seconds from Elissonde.

Van Aert, a three-time world cyclo-cross champion, can now add a major mountain stage of the Tour to his considerable list of achievements.

“I’m lost for words,” the 26-year-old said. “It’s stupid to say of course but I did not expect to win this stage before the Tour (started). Actually yesterday I was already believing it and I asked the team to be the guy who went for the breakaway.

“It’s one of the most iconic climbs in the Tour, in the world of cycling and it’s maybe my best victory ever.

“Of course it’s emotional. Personally for me it was hard for me to come into this Tour at the proper level and in the first week we had so much bad luck with the team, and even today we lost Tony Martin in a crash, so this is nice.

“If you keep being motivated, keep believing, some day it will work out and I’m really proud.”

More in this section

JAPAN Olympics Japan considers ban on all Olympic spectators
France Cycling Tour de France Mark Cavendish moves to within one win of Eddy Merckx’s Tour de France record
Wimbledon 2021 - Day Eight - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club Top seed Ashleigh Barty cruises into Wimbledon semi-finals
tour#cyclingplace: uk
Wout Van Aert masters Mont Ventoux at Tour de France to take stage win

32-point Paul carries Suns past Bucks in NBA Finals opener

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up