Roger Federer eases past Lorenzo Sonego to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

The eight-time champion survived a testing first set to eventually swat aside the 23rd seed 7-5 6-4 6-2
Roger Federer eases past Lorenzo Sonego to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Roger Federer beat Lorenzo Sonego in straight sets (Steven Paston/PA)

Mon, 05 Jul, 2021 - 20:29
Andy Sims

Roger Federer made short work of Lorenzo Sonego to ease into the quarter-finals at Wimbledon.

The eight-time champion survived a testing first set to eventually swat aside the 23rd seed 7-5 6-4 6-2.

Federer served for the first set at 5-4 only for Sonego to break the Swiss great back.

Federer had another break point when the rain came, causing a delay while the roof was closed and, on the resumption, he did not even have to hit a shot to win the game as Sonego double-faulted.

From then on it was plain sailing for the 20-time grand slam champion on Centre Court.

“I’m extremely happy,” he said. “It was tricky conditions inside and outside and Lorenzo is a tough player but I felt after the first set I was able to control things. I couldn’t be more excited to be in the quarter-finals.”

Roger Federer took control of the match (John Walton/PA)

Federer, who turns 40 next month, must wait until Tuesday to find out who his next opponent is.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev was two sets to one up and 3-4, on serve, in the fourth when his match against Hubert Hurkacz was curtailed by rain.

“These guys are young, they can recover, it’s not a problem for them,” smiled Federer. “Hopefully it rains again – I’m kidding!”

More in this section

Wimbledon 2021 - Day Six - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club World no. 1 Ashleigh Barty breaks new ground with first Wimbledon quarter-final
France Cycling Tour de France Ben O’Connor moves into Tour de France contention after stage nine victory
Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for first time since 1974 Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for first time since 1974
wimbledonfederer#tennisplace: uk
Wimbledon 2021 - Day Seven - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Novak Djokovic breezes into his 50th grand slam quarter-final with Wimbledon win

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up