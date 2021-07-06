Deirdre Duke: England loss won't derail Ireland momentum

The ability to keep your head when things go awry is a key skill in top-level sport, and for the Irish women’s hockey team it was exactly what was missing during a 5-1 defeat to England at last month’s EuroHockey Championships.

But rather than allow it derail the momentum that has carried them to their first Olympics, that game offered up a useful lesson.

“We’ve reviewed it and figured out what went wrong,” says Deirdre Duke. “We had a 15-minute period where the wheels fell off, a spell in the second quarter where we gave away cheap corners and lost focus for a split second, then found ourselves 3-1 down.”

Duke scored an early goal to put Ireland in front but rather than stick to their plan they began to sit back. Against a team of England’s calibre, things soon went from bad to worse.

“It’s about weathering those purple patches and we’ll take a lot of learnings from it. Tournament hockey can be a rollercoaster and that’ll serve us very well heading into the Olympics.”

The 29-year-old figured her Olympic dream was over when she was overlooked for selection for the EuroHockey Championships but the trainee solicitor was added after an injury to Sarah Torrans. Duke duly played her way into the Olympic squad, though she feels for those who missed out.

“It’s been the toughest thing over the last couple of weeks. There’s been so many players that contributed to get to this point. It’s unfortunate, but it’s part of elite sport and it’s what we sign up to.”

The team will depart for Japan this week and will complete a 10-day training camp in Iwate, almost 500km north of Tokyo, before their opening game against South Africa on July 24. Ireland go in ranked ninth in the world so expectations will be tempered, but both the public and players still remember what happened at the 2018 World Cup.

“That silver medal feels like a lifetime ago but we took a huge amount of confidence from that,” says Duke.

“We’re well aware we can mix it with the top five in the world. It’s a very changed squad, we have a new coach and new players, but we’re in a really good place. We have a point to prove at the Olympics. We’re going to throw everything at it.”