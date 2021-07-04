Bucks beat Hawks, head to NBA Finals for first time since 1974

The two NBA regular-season games this season between Milwaukee and Phoenix fit the same script. Both were extremely high scoring. Both went down to the wire. Both saw Phoenix win by a single point, with a free throw by Devin Booker ending up as the game winner each time.

There was also this: Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn’t be guarded in either game.

And now, it’s the Bucks and Suns in the NBA Finals, with Antetokounmpo’s status a major question.

The NBA’s title series is set: Game 1 between the Bucks and Suns will be in Phoenix on Tuesday night, the last matchup of this compressed season that navigated its way through the coronavirus pandemic, players and coaches testing positive for COVID-19, and a slew of injuries to some of the game’s biggest stars — Antetokounmpo and Phoenix’s Chris Paul included.

Paul is back, set to play in the NBA Finals for the first time in his career. Antetokounmpo can only hope to be that fortunate.

The two-time NBA MVP averaged 40 points on 60% shooting against the Suns this season but hyperextended his left knee during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals against Atlanta. The Bucks went 2-0 in the two full games that Antetokounmpo missed to win that series in six games, finishing it — and earning the team’s first finals berth since 1974 — with a win on the Hawks’ home floor on Saturday night.

“We’ve got more work to do,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said during the East trophy ceremony.

The Bucks lost 125-124 in Phoenix on Feb. 10, then lost 128-127 to the Suns in overtime at Milwaukee on April 19.

The Milwaukee Bucks were an instant success in the NBA, winning a championship in just their third season and reaching the finals again three years later. Nearly a half-century later, they finally have a shot at another title.

Khris Middleton scored 32 points, including a run of 16 straight in a decisive third quarter that carried the Bucks to a 118-107 victory over Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals Saturday night.

The Bucks didn’t need Antetokounmpo to lock up their spot. The two-time MVP missed his second straight game with a knee injury, but Middleton & Co. had his back. Jrue Holiday added 27 points and four other players scored in double figures.

No player on either team has ever won an NBA championship. Jae Crowder went to the finals last season with Miami, then chose to sign a three-year deal with Phoenix last summer.

“I knew our potential,” Crowder said. “I knew where we could get to, the level of basketball we could play, when I first got here. I just knew it was a special group. I knew we had a chance to do something special.”

The Suns indeed have that chance. So, now, do the Bucks.

One of them is only four wins from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

