Pogacar into yellow at Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar stormed into the yellow jersey with a solo attack on stage eight of the Tour de France as Geraint Thomas and Primoz Roglic saw their overall challenges come to an end.

Pogacar, the defending champion, attacked out of a much reduced peloton with a little over 30km of the stage remaining, riding away from Richard Carapaz and reeling in the bulk of the breakaway to finish fourth as Dylan Teuns celebrated stage success in Le Grand-Bornand.

Mathieu van der Poel, the Tour debutant who had enjoyed six days in yellow, had been distanced by the main contenders shortly before Pogacar's attack.

The 151km stage from Oyonnax was another day raced at ferocious pace with Thomas and Roglic - both carrying injuries from stage three crashes - unable to keep up on the opening climb as they dropped into a large group of stragglers quickly left behind.

They were not the only ones to see dreams of yellow evaporate on a wet day in the Alps as Pogacar delivered a crushing statement.

There may be questions over the level of support that his UAE Team Emirates squad can offer up but the Slovenian simply showed he could do it alone with a long-range solo attack.

Carapaz had tried to stick to Pogacar's wheel on the Col de Romme, the penultimate climb of the day, but was soon distanced and came in more than four minutes down.

Pogacar briefly threatened to catch Teuns on the Col de la Colombiere, but had done enough damage and instead rode in with Ion Izagirre and Michael Woods, who took second and third on the stage respectively.

Teuns' win was the second in a row for Bahrain-Victorious after Matej Mohoric's on Friday, and there was a double celebration with Wout Poels moving into the king of the mountain's jersey.

"It's super amazing," said Teuns, who dedicated the win to his late grandfather. "Until now I had a difficult year, I had some goals but I never came close, so finally I can celebrate."

The updated general classification showed Pogacar leading by one minute 48 seconds from Wout van Aert - the Belgian not considered an overall contender - with Alexey Lutsenko third, some four minutes and 38 seconds down. Carapaz, sixth, is five minutes and one second from yellow.