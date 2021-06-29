Road bowling: Thomas Mackle storms into Ulster senior championship semi-final

Thomas Mackle advanced to the 2020 Ulster senior championship semi-final through a clear win over Bryan O’Reilly on the Knappagh Road.

He won the first three, but O’Reilly hit the front with a super fourth to the planting corner. Mackle regained the lead at Farley’s and pushed almost a bowl clear to the top of the Minister’s Hill. O’Reilly played a brilliant bowl down the hill. Mackle hit back with a sensational shot to sight to raise a bowl.

O’Reilly rallied with a nice one past the Condy corner, but Mackle was now hitting his stride. From there he opened Grimley’s bend in three to go almost two bowls clear. O’Reilly finished strongly to keep the lead under two.

Wayne Parkes is Munster U18 champion following a five-star display against Tipperary’s Michael O’Donoghue at Templemartin. He won the first four to light at Slyne’s. O’Donoghue lofted a dead bowl there, which left him a bowl down.

He matched Parkes towards O’Riordan’s, but the gap widened to almost two at the schoolhouse cross. O’Donoghue closed the gap with a big shot towards the stone-field bend. Parkes cancelled those gains with a great bowl to Buttimer’s lane, which effectively sealed it.

Veronica O’Mahony kept momentum in the Munster senior women’s championship by beating Louise Collins by a bowl in the semi-final at Clondrohid. Meghan Collins beat Emma Fitzpatrick by a bowl at Grange to set up a semi-final clash with champion Carmel Carey.

John Creedon beat Gavin Twohig by a bowl in the Munster intermediate championship at Newcestown. He won the first three to the junior line. Twohig won the fourth and led till Creedon lofted his eighth smartly to Allen’s lane. Creedon held sway till he misdirected his 14th left and hit Buttimer’s pillars. He needed a big 18th to stay level at O’Brien’s cross.

Creedon then played a super shot down the left to light. Twohig took the right and missed and was too tight with his next again. This left him a bowl down. Creedon pushed his lead well over a bowl with his next around the last bend.

Wayne Callanan beat Donal O’Riordan by almost a bowl in the same championship at Crookstown. They made Lucey’s wall in five, where Callanan had 20m odds. O’Riordan took poor play with his next, which went right. This handed the initiative to Callanan who raised a bowl after seven.

O’Riordan had it under a bowl at the big turn and was back in contention at the netting. He played two big shots to the Hall Lane to cut the lead to 40m. Callanan then opened the last bend and O’Riordan missed, which put almost a bowl between them again.

Willie O’Donovan kept the Mayo flag flying when he beat Paul Buckley at Firmount. He made light with his first and raised a bowl with his second, after two mistakes from Buckley. He held that to Curtin’s. He made light in three more to take his lead close to two bowls.

Andrew O’Callaghan won the North Cork 2020 Junior A final at Ballinagree, where he held off a late rally by Vincent Kiely, with David Hubbard third. He raised a bowl with a brilliant first shot to light. He held that through An Capaillín Bán and up the hill. At the post office O’Callaghan had just under a bowl on Kiely and over a bowl on Hubbard.

A mistake by O’Callaghan and a brilliant one from Kiely through the S-bend levelled the score. Kiely made a bid to win the lead to the lollipops and again with a brilliant last bowl to the carpark. O’Callaghan met both challenges.

Denis Cooney beat his brother PJ by a bowl in the East Cork-Waterford final at Ballincurrig. He made light with a massive first bowl, but both had periods of dominance to the big corner. PJ led by 25m there. Denis then got two massive bowls to the sycamores to go a bowl clear and he held that to the line.

Declan O’Donovan will face Cooney in the Munster championship following his emphatic win over David Shannon in the Carbery final at Skibbereen. He was two bowls clear at the silvery gate. He raised a third bowl with a great ninth. He held that in ten to the steps and Shannon conceded at Thornhill cross.