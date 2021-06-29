Brendan Irvine to captain Ireland's seven-strong Olympic boxing squad

Seven boxers will represent Ireland at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Brendan Irvine, who qualified for Tokyo in the European Olympic Qualifiers in London last year, was today named as team captain of the squad which includes Kellie Harrington, Aoife O’Rourke, Michaela Walsh, Aidan Walsh and Emmet Brennan who secured spots at the European Olympic Qualifier in June.

European Games Champion Kurt Walker was also confirmed following the close of rankings.

Irvine said: “We are excited to just get stuck in now. We have a strong team, with every single person going into the Olympic Games with a real opportunity to do something special. The Olympics are like no other tournament, and I’m lucky to be going to my second. We all know that these Games will be different, and that it will be a new experience for each of us, but especially on the back of what has been a tough and testing year, we are ready.”

Team Ireland Boxing Performance Director, Bernard Dunne said, “They’re coming off a really tough tournament in Paris, and we have seven now qualified. We are now recovering from that and starting to really push ourselves in training before we head out to our training camp in Miyazaki before we do our final preparations before we move down to the Olympic Village on the 19th July. We are ready, we have a strong team, both male and female. We just need to manage ourselves as best we can once we get out there and get good work against the other world class countries that are coming out to the training camp.”

TEAM IRELAND BOXING TEAM: Brendan Irvine (Flyweight 52kg); Kurt Walker (Featherweight 57kg); Aidan Walsh (Welterweight 69kg); Emmet Brennan (Light Heavyweight 81kg); Michaela Walsh (Featherweight 57kg); Kellie Harrington (Lightweight 60kg); Aoife O’Rourke (Middleweight 75kg).