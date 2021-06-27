Phil Healy edges Rhasidat Adeleke in 200m final thriller

Never before had there been a race like this on Irish soil – the fastest two Irishwomen in history at 200m going toe-to-toe over the distance, the national title and so much more on the line.

In the end, it took considerably less than 23 thrilling seconds to play out, the benchmark of truly top-class running, and when they reached the line – utterly spent – it seemed almost cruel that there had to be a silver medallist.

Phil Healy was soon confirmed as the national 200m champion, her time of 22.83 bringing her home inches in front of 18-year-old sprint sensation Rhasidat Adeleke, who clocked 22.84.

Both were well inside their previous personal bests, but cruelly the times won’t count for such purposes as the tailwind was 2.1m/s, the smallest margin possible over the allowable 2.0.

As they sat side by side several minutes later, the effort was etched on their faces, the fatigue still lingering in their legs from one of the highest-quality battles in the history of these championships.

“I’m buzzing with my time, it’s my fourth race in three days,” said Healy, who wore a black ribbon in memory of Bandon AC’s long-time president Billy Good, who passed away recently. “I didn’t expect it to be as quick. I didn’t get out in the first 100 but I was strong coming home. Rhasidat has the national record and this gets me to up my game, she ups her game, it helps both of us. She got away from me the first 50 so I had to really react to that.”

Healy will earn a place in Tokyo in both the 200m and 400m, along with the mixed 4x400m relay, while Adeleke’s only hope is now via selection in the mixed 4x400, which seems an obvious call for selectors after her recent run of outstanding form.

“I feel like I got out really well, I just tightened up a bit at the end,” said Adeleke, who enrolled earlier this year at the University of Texas. “I’m only 18 and I have so much time ahead of me. Hopefully I do end up in Tokyo in the 4x400. I’ve achieved so much this year and I’m thankful to everyone.”

The showdown between Leon Reid and Marcus Lawler in the men’s 200m turned into a one-sided affair, with Reid powering away to win in 20.79, with Mark Smyth second in 20.97 and Lawler third in 20.99.

Reid will now secure a place in Tokyo based on world rankings but there remains huge uncertainty around his selection, which hinges on what Athletics Ireland and the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) choose to do in the days ahead. The 26-year-old sprinter, who is based in Bath, was one of 18 men charged at Bristol Crown Court earlier this month in relation to drugs and firearms offences that date back to last year. He denies all eight charges and the case was adjourned until 23 July, with the trial not expected to begin until November at the earliest.

“The goal was to run well and win,” said Reid. “No matter what I was going to fight for that win. Marcus made a move at 120 and I said, ‘forget this,’ and I made a move myself. I knew I was in good form and I wanted to celebrate a bit; it was a victory for myself as much as anything.”

Reid had self-isolated for 10 days before competing in Santry and he admits the off-track issues had taken their toll on him of late.

“It’s been a tough mental battle as much as anything, but when you win it makes it all worth it,” he said. “Today was all about cementing that (Olympic) place and then getting those bonus points. We just have to wait and see.”

Reid said he was “not aware” of any clause that would make him ineligible for the Irish team and that he has now done “everything” he possibly can to gain selection.

What would it mean to make the Games? “Everything,” he said, “with the battles that I’ve faced.”

Elsewhere there was an emotional win for Emerald’s Sarah Lavin in the women’s 100m hurdles. She took gold in 13.17 just days after being told about the death of a good friend.

“This puts everything in perspective,” said Lavin. “I’m so lucky to be here.” Lavin is within the rankings cut-off for Olympic qualification but said she will be “holding her breath” until the decision day on Wednesday. She is currently placed 37th on the rankings with 40 places available.

“I was very nervous today because with the winds, we had to stay upright,” she said. “To get the win on top of a reasonable time is a big help, but I’m very nervous looking at other countries and athletes’ (times) – I’m like Inspector Gadget.” In the men’s 110m hurdles Gerard O’Donnell won his fifth straight title, his sixth overall, with the Carrick on Shannon man scoring a come-from-behind win in 14.04 ahead of Matthew Behan.

“To have him there with me, I’d be raging if he wasn’t on the start lists,” said O’Donnell of his long-time rival. “When Matthew is there I have to be on my toes. My start was better than it had been, and from there I just had to trust myself and stay composed and come through.”

Hiko Tonosa capped a fine weekend with victory in the men’s 10,000m where he was even more dominant than in the 5000m on Saturday, the Dundrum South Dublin athlete winning in 29:41.88 ahead of clubmate Paul O’Donnell.

Jerome Caprice took gold in the men’s 10,000m walk in 46:39.48 while Kate Veale took the women’s 5000m walk in 24:14.64. Conall Mahon took triple jump gold with 14.38m, Philippa Rogan took high jump gold with 1.79m, while Saragh Buggy of St. Abban’s took yet another national title in the women’s triple jump with 13.28m.

Conor Cusack edged a close battle in the men’s javelin, winning gold with 72.13m ahead of Stephen Rice (71.05m). Gavin McLaughlin took shot put gold with 16.51m, Sean Breathnach the weight for height with 4.70m, Grace Casey the women’s javelin with 42.85m and Michaela Walsh the women’s shot put with 15.66m.

In the concluding relays, the Irish U20 quartet of Lauren McCourt, Caoimhe Cronin, Maeve O’Neill and Kate O’Connell clocked 3:42.51, well under the European U20 qualifying standard of 3:44.