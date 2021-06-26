Adeleke puts on a show as Healy impresses in 400m

Teenage sprinters Rhasidat Adeleke and Israel Olatunde underlined their star potential by taking the Irish 100m titles on the first day of the National Cchampionships in Santry today.

On a cold, windy day at Morton Stadium, Adeleke again confirmed her ability with a commanding victory over senior rivals in the women’s 100m, the Tallaght sprinter rocketing past Molly Scott over the latter part of the race to clock 11.29, aided by a following wind of 2.6 m/s. Adeleke had recently returned home from the US where she had an outstanding first year at the University of Texas.

“The NCAAs has some really fast girls and doing it abroad in hot weather is different to doing it here,” she said. “I wanted to be able to put on a show.”

Adeleke will be back in action in the women’s 200m on Sunday where she is hoping to attack the Olympic qualifying standard of 22.80 and where she is likely to square off with former national record holder Phil Healy.

“Hopefully the conditions are good and the wind is legal, and I can have that last chance at it,” she said.

In the men’s race 19-year-old Israel Olatunde continued his fine form with by clocking a personal best of 10.49 (1.7m/s), with former champion Stephen Gaffney just behind in second with 10.50.

“The support I’ve had has been such a big help, from my family, my friends, my coach Daniel Kilgallon – they’ve all supported me through the hardships of the past year,” said Olatunde, who took his first ever national senior title. “There were other fast guys in the race and I knew I had to give my best. The European U20 (Championships) are the main focus this summer; it’s been a dream of mine to make a big final so that will be the aim.”

Thomas Barr continued his dominance by winning his ninth national title in the men’s 400m hurdles, the 2016 Olympic finalist a class apart when coasting to victory in 50.66.

“It’s nice to get back out in front of a home crowd at nationals,” he said. “It was a windy day and I’d liked to have run faster. I had to go out harder than I’d have liked to maintain my stride pattern and it cost me in the home straight, but I’m happy. I’m definitely in really good shape, way better shape than I’ve ever been in at this time of year. I’ve two more races next week in Europe, then back home for a week before flying out to Tokyo.”

Phil Healy opened up the possibility of a sprint double at the Tokyo Olympics by powering to gold in the women’s 400m in 52.33, which will move her into a qualifying position for that event ahead of the cut-off next week.

“I’m surprised the time is as quick as it is for the conditions,” said Healy. “I’m buzzing. Coming into the weekend I knew I needed a 52.5 or quicker so hopefully that’ll put me into a qualifying spot. For me it’s back into training now.”

Healy is entered for the 200m on Sunday but said she would decide on participation after consulting with coach Shane McCormack.

In the men’s race Cillin Greene turned in a superb performance to topple defending champion Christopher O’Donnell, winning in 46.38 to firmly put injury issues of recent years behind him.

“The finish was the weakest part of my race before and I worked on it a lot,” said Greene, who should now secure a place on the mixed 4x400m relay in Tokyo. “It’s my second fastest time ever so I can’t complain. All my training is paying off. Tokyo has been in the back of my mind for a long time, I don’t want to take anything for granted. Hopefully now I can push on and maybe make the team.”

Andrew Coscoran and Sarah Healy lived up to their favourite’s billing in the 1500m finals, Coscoran employing rope-a-dope tactics on the final lap, allowing rival Kevin Kelly to pass him with 200m to go before launching his kick in the home straight to take victory in 3:48.89. He is currently 42nd in the Road to Tokyo world rankings, with 45 places available at the Games. He will chase the automatic Olympic qualifier of 3:35.00 in Lucerne on Tuesday.

Healy proved a class apart in the women’s race, winding up the pace on the penultimate lap and coasting to victory in 4:15.08. She is almost certain to secure a place at the Games via her world ranking.

In the much-anticipated women’s 800m Louise Shanahan showed her class by kicking to victory in 2:03.62, the Leevale athlete showing the biggest range of gears in the burn-up to take gold ahead of Siofra Cléirigh-Buttner and Georgie Hartigan. John Fitzsimons left it late to take the men’s title but the Kildare athlete got there in time, clocking 1:49.48 to deny 1500m specialist Luke McCann.

Michelle Finn clocked a championship best in the 3000m steeplechase, powering through the final two laps to defeat Eilish Flanagan by 10 seconds, clocking 9:36.94. Brian Fay went out hard in pursuit of Olympic qualification in the men’s race but a fall and the strong winds meant it wasn’t going to happen, the Raheny man nonetheless taking the national title with style in 8:52.88.

There was a stunning performance in the junior men’s 3000m as Mid Ulster’s Nick Griggs clocked 8:11.15, the 16-year-old announcing himself as a potential star of the future.

Training partners Hiko Tonosa and Sean Tobin had a thrilling duel in the men’s 5000m, the pair alternating pace-making duties as they tried to chase fast times for Olympic qualification. That, as it turned out, proved impossible given the conditions, with Tonosa proving the stronger in the end, kicking past Tobin with 300 metres to run to win by two seconds in 13:52.53.

“We talked before the race and planned to take 600 metres each and help each other,” said Tonosa, who will try to make it a double in Sunday’s 10,000m.

Kelly McGrory regained the women’s 400m hurdles title in 59.41, while in the field events Saragh Buggy took long jump victory with 6.12m, Ciaran Connolly took the men’s high jump with 2.05m and Conor Callinan took the pole vault on countback from Michael Bowler, both clearing a best of 4.40m.

Adam McMullen won a high-quality men’s long jump, jumping 7.51m to beat Sam Healy (7.50m). Aoife Kilgallon took the women’s 5000m in 16:16.85, while Niamh Fogarty took women’s discus gold with 53.73m. Colin Quirke took the men’s discus with 54.84m, while Zoe Mohan and Sean Breathnach took the weight for distance titles.