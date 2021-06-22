Irish hockey star McFerran pleads for return of World Cup medal

The Irish international tweeted: "I would appreciate any help from the hockey world & Utrecht family in finding my medal."
Ireland's Ayeisha McFerran was also named the Best Goalkeeper of the 2018 World Cup 

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 13:23
Colm O’Connor

Irish hockey goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran has pleaded for the return of the World Cup medal which was stolen from her apartment last night. 

McFerran, who was named Best Goalkeeper of the tournament, in Ireland's incredible run to the final two years ago in London, is currently playing with Dutch club SV Kampong.

McFerran and her teammates won sliver medals in the tournament three years ago following their defeat to The Netherlands in the final.

She tweeted that the medal was 'treasured more than anything I own'.

A shocked McFerran said: "Some coward decided to break into my apartment & steal mine & my roommates' belongings! 

"Among that was my 2018 World Cup medal which is more valuable than all electronics!

My medal is one of a few things treasured more than anything I own.

"I would appreciate any help from the hockey world & Utrecht family in finding my medal."

McFerran's plea comes just 24 hours after she was confirmed in Ireland's squad who compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo next month.

