‘Everything Billy Good did was done for the benefit of the athletes’

The online book of condolences for Billy Good gives a snapshot of a gentleman and a life well lived.

For many, he was one of the founding fathers of Bandon Athletic Club while others remember him for his love of history and his work to honour those who had died during the First World War.

But one singular tribute distilled Billy Good’s life to perfection. “A true gentleman and a wonderful Bandonian who gave generously of his time to many organisations.”

Ireland’s fastest woman, Phil Healy, saw the greatest of Good from her earliest days at his pride and joy, the Town Park.

“No matter the level, he gave athletes and coaches a chance to excel,” says Healy. “It wasn’t just athletics; he was there for the community and encouraged everybody into the club. He was so well respected in the town and surrounding areas.”

Healy was 11 when she joined Bandon AC, a club that subsequently ballooned in size to over 800 members through the work of Good and other volunteers such as Catherine Duggan, a club stalwart and coach who passed away four years ago.

“They were the leaders of the club; without them it wouldn’t be as strong as it is now,” says Healy. “When Catherine passed away Billy took the lead and he was always our point of contact in the club.

“It meant so much to go out and represent the Bandon singlet or race on the international level. You knew what it meant to them and all the coaches. Everyone carried on their legacy.”

Good stayed in touch with Healy as she became Ireland’s top female sprinter, always sending congratulations on awards, national titles, or after her many record runs.

She knows he had a big role to play in her journey to Tokyo this summer.

“If you’d anything to get sorted you’d give it to Billy and he’d do so without making any fuss, he’d be someone who was doing the work behind the noise,” she says.

“He was always around, always doing what he could for the athletes, getting sponsorships, and he was committed to everybody. He was not just a president behind the table; he was hands-on and personally involved. Every training session, he was there.”

A talented young athlete, Good, was an equally accomplished administrator, playing a pivotal role in the formation of St Patrick’s — which would then become Bandon AC — in 1964.

Over the next half century, he worked tirelessly in the club’s development — and indeed the betterment of athletics in West Cork and throughout the county.

Chairman of Bandon AC, Patrick McSweeney, witnessed Good’s incredible goodwill on a regular basis. Assistance was always a phone call away.

“Throughout my tenure Billy was always available to provide advice, guidance, and inspiration. He was a fantastic friend to every member of the committee.

“One of my fondest memories of Billy was watching him in action at the county convention where he would be challenging the powers that be and querying decisions.

“Everything that Billy did was done for the benefit of the athletes.”

McSweeney expands on that point. “Billy always had this perspective that it was never just about what an athlete achieved in terms of medals, titles, or success but instead the key thing he felt was that they achieved their potential.

“Whatever their skill level, the most important thing was they achieved whatever they were destined to achieve.”

Club stalwart Brendan Crowley wrote a touching tribute on the club’s Facebook page. “We travelled the length and breadth of the country to competitions and meetings.

“He was a true gentleman. He held officership at club, division, county , provincial and national levels. He was selfless and thorough in all projects he undertook. No task was too small for Billy and he was as happy cutting the grass and lining the track in the Town Park, preparing and undoing cross-country courses, collecting for funds as he was officiating as race director or chief judge and timekeeper at major athletics events or being a keen debater at National Congress.”

History was Good’s twin passion and he took great joy in producing a photographic history of the club in 2004 then that was followed by Lemon and White, which celebrated Bandon AC’s 50th anniversary.

McSweeney continued: “Despite having stepped away a bit this year, he was still keeping in touch with the progress of our athletes and was very much up to date with the progress of our new track development. It is just so sad that he will never get to see that come to fruition. The impact Billy Good left on athletics in Bandon and further afield was profound.”

Billy Good is survived by his wife, Mathilda and sons Clive, Mervyn, and David.