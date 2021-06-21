Sam Bennett ruled out of Tour de France due to injury

Mark Cavendish will return to the Tour in Bennett's place for the first time since 2018
Sam Bennett. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 15:08
Brian Canty

Just days after he was deemed fit enough by his team to start the Tour de France, Ireland's Sam Bennett has not been included in the Deceuninck-QuickStep squad for this year's race which starts on Saturday.

In a rather strange twist, the double stage winner and green jersey winner from last year has now been left out of the team because of an ongoing injury to his right knee.

“Needless to say, I’m very disappointed to not be able to defend my green jersey at this year’s Tour de France,” said Bennett today in a team-issued statement.

“I had a very minor incident during training a couple of weeks ago which affected my knee.

“While the injury I sustained is very short-term, it impacted my training for the biggest bike race in the world all too much and left me without enough time to be race fit.

“Le Tour deserves me at my best and it would do my team, and myself, an injustice to race in my current condition. I wish the whole Wolfpack a successful three weeks on the road of France.”

In his place will be Mark Cavendish, one of the most decorated riders of the current era with 30 Tour stage wins to his name, just four behind the record set by Belgian Eddy Merckx.

“I am delighted to be going back to the Tour de France. Obviously, the circumstances with Sam could be better – he had a special Tour last year and I am sad for him not being able to defend his green jersey.

“But at the same time, I am excited to be going back to a race that I have such an affinity with and where I have so much history.

“It is the biggest bike race in the world, and I am going to do all I can to grab this opportunity with both hands.”

Sam Bennett ruled out of Tour de France due to injury

