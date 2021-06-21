Irish Olympic women's hockey squad finalised 

The Ireland squad line up prior to the Women's EuroHockey Championships Pool C match between Ireland and England at Wagener Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Photo by Frank Uijlenbroek/World Sport Pics/Sportsfile

Mon, 21 Jun, 2021 - 09:34
Colm O’Connor

Hockey Ireland chiefs have this morning announced their 16 strong selection for next month's Olympic Games.

The women's team will compete in Pool A, alongside South Africa, the Netherlands, Germany, India and Olympic champions, Great Britain.

Coach Sean Dancer said: “The Olympics is the pinnacle of our sport. We are excited and privileged to be the group representing Ireland's women's team at their first Olympics. It is important to acknowledge all the hard work and sacrifice of everyone that has been involved now and in previously with the team to get to this point. We are going to take the key lessons from the recent Europeans to make the gains we need for the Olympics.” 

IRISH HOCKEY SQUAD:Ayeisha McFerran (GK), Chloe Watkins, Hannah Matthews, Sarah Torrans, Nicci Daly, Roisin Upton, Hannah McLoughlin, Deirdre Duke, Katie Mullan, Shirley McCay, Sarah Hawkshaw, Lena Tice, Naomi Carroll, Lizzie Holden, Sarah McAuley, Anna O’Flanagan.

Reserves: Michelle Carey, Zara Malseed, Liz Murphy (goalkeeper).

 

