Dominant Max Verstappen claims pole position ahead of Lewis Hamilton for French Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton was second with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas third at the Paul Ricard circuit
Dominant Max Verstappen claims pole position ahead of Lewis Hamilton for French Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen will start from pole at the French Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

Sat, 19 Jun, 2021 - 15:31
Philip Duncan

Max Verstappen dominated qualifying for the French Grand Prix to put his Red Bull on pole position.

The championship leader finished 0.258 seconds clear of title rival Lewis Hamilton with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas third at the Paul Ricard circuit.

Sergio Perez will start fourth in the other Red Bull ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.

Hamilton has bossed the past two editions of the French race, winning both rounds from pole, but the seven-time world champion has not had an answer for the pace of Red Bull and Verstappen here this weekend.

Hamilton, using Bottas’ old chassis following a planned rotation of parts, has not been entirely at one with his machine, complaining in practice on Friday that there was something wrong with his car.

So he will take some comfort from joining his title rival on the front row. Nevertheless it is Verstappen, who should have won in Azerbaijan a fortnight ago before he suffered a tyre blowout with just five laps remaining, that heads into Sunday’s race as the favourite to extend his four-point advantage.

There were fist-pumps in the Mercedes garage with Bottas taking third to split the Red Bulls.

“So far it has been a positive weekend on a track that has been really difficult for us,” said Verstappen after claiming his fifth pole.

“No points are scored but for us today but it is a great day. We need to finish it off tomorrow and get the 25 points that we lost in Baku.”

Hamilton said: “It has been a really hard weekend, mentally, trying to get the car into a happy place.

“You would not believe how many changes we have made.

“I have been unhappy in the car. Max has been incredibly quick. We have got a race on our hands and we are loving the battle.”

Earlier, Yuki Tsunoda and Mick Schumacher both crashed out of Q1. Tsunoda slid backwards into the barriers after carrying too much speed through the opening corner.

The Japanese rookie was unable to engage first gear in his AlphaTauri and the session was stopped to retrieve his stricken machine.

Then, in the closing minutes of Q1, Schumacher lost control of his Haas through the right-handed Turn 6 and collected the barriers.

Schumacher sustained damage to the left-front and rear of his car, having appeared on course to take part in Q2 for the first time in his career. FIA race director Michael Masi deployed the afternoon’s second red flag.

Despite the accident, Schumacher is due to line up in 15th for Sunday’s race, one spot behind British driver George Russell in his Williams.

More in this section

Rowing Ireland unveil their Olympic hand Rowing Ireland unveil their Olympic hand
Cricket - 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Ireland - M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ireland legend Kevin O'Brien retires from One Day International cricket
Paris, France 30th May. Naomi Osaka (JPN) during the French Open Tennis at Stade Roland-Garros, Paris on Thursday 30th May 2019. Naomi Osaka pulls out of Wimbledon - but vows to return for Tokyo Olympics
french#motorsportplace: uk
France F1 GP Auto Racing

Max Verstappen tops timesheets ahead of Mercedes duo in French GP practice

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up